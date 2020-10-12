All the lockdown changes Boris Johnson is expected to announce today

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a number of lockdown changes today. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Prime Minster Boris Johnson will address the nation today to announce more lockdown measures for the UK.

Today, October 12, Boris Johnson will announce some changes to UK lockdown.

The Prime Minister is expected to bring in tighter restrictions for areas across England in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This comes following a spike in infection rates, with the areas in England with the highest R rates likely to be most affected by today's announcement.

While we wait to hear what Boris will say, there are several changes the Prime Minister is expected to announce today.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce a traffic light system. Picture: PA

Firstly, a traffic light system is expected to be announced in order to simplify the lockdown measures in certain areas across the UK.

In the new system, tier 1, 2 and 3 will mark the severity of the lockdown and what rules must be followed.

For areas in the UK labelled with 'tier 3', it is possible that they will be forced to close their pubs and bars.

Bars and pubs could be forced to close in the worst affected areas. Picture: Getty

They could also be told to not socialise with anyone outside of their household, whether it is outside or inside.

It is also possible that the areas most affected in the UK will have their non-essential shops closed.

According to The Telegraph, beauty salons in local lockdown areas could also be forced to close.

On top of all these possible changes announced later today, the Government are also expected to give councils more test and trace power.

Robert Jenrick, Communities Secretary, told Sky News that they are trying to work closely with mayors, council leaders and chief executives to "design" measure with them.

However, he added that this does "take time".

Beauty salons may also be affected by the changes. Picture: Getty

He added: "We want to have good communication between national and local government before we announce how we are going to take this forwards.

"People who know their local authorities are bound to be better than Whitehall national contact centres."

