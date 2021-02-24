MPs call on Boris Johnson to make June 21 a bank holiday to celebrate end of all restrictions

People want June 21 to be made into a national bank holiday. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

If all goes to plan, England's Covid restrictions will be completely lifted by June 21, which some people now want turned into a bank holiday.

Boris Johnson is facing calls from members of the public and some MPs to make June 21 a bank holiday.

The Prime Minister announced in his four-step plan out of lockdown this week that – if all goes to plan – restrictions will be completely lifted by the summer date.

Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown begins in March and runs through to June. Picture: Getty

The campaign demanding the bank holiday started on social media, but MPs have since backed the requests.

Lib Deb leader Ed Davey is keen on the plans, and wants to day to mark the special service from the NHS and carers.

If all goes to plan, by June 21 all Covid restrictions will be lifted. Picture: Getty

He told The Sun: "The whole country needs a day off — a great British Summer bank holiday.

“That is why the Liberal Democrats are calling for a bank holiday to commemorate carers on the day legal Covid restrictions disappear.

“Hopefully, it’ll be a day for barbecues and picnics but with restrictions over at least we can all go to the pub if it rains!”

MPs are backing the calls for a bank holiday. Picture: Getty

Tory MP Steve Baker is also backing the campaign, and said: "I’d be delighted to have a one-off bank holiday to celebrate our freedom.”

However, a Downing Street spokesperson has refused to say whether Mr Johnson would support the idea.

They added that the date June 21 is a projection and not set in stone.

The spokesperson said: "As it says, June 21 is the earliest date for step four. We need to continue to look at the evidence and data.”

