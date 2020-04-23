Can you cycle for lockdown exercise? Latest government and expert advice

The latest rules on cycling as exercise during lockdown.

The UK lockdown was extended by a further three weeks last Thursday (16 April), with First Secretary of State Dominic Raab saying we'd risk a second peak by relaxing measures now.

Brits have been told to only leave the house for essential work, food shopping, medical reasons or once-daily exercise.

Many people are opting to cycle as part of their allotted exercise time - here is the latest advice.

Can you still cycle during lockdown? Picture: PA

What are the rules on cycling for exercise during lockdown?

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, which was introduced in March, Brits are allowed to leave their home to exercise once a day (as long as they do so alone or with other members of their household).

Cycling, along with walking and running, is a permitted form of exercise - but it is not clear how long individuals are allowed to ride for.

When asked how long we should exercise for, Cabinet Officer Michael Gove previously said: "I would have thought for most people a walk of up to an hour, a run of 30 minutes or a cycle ride of between that, depending on their level of fitness, is appropriate."

Brits are permitted to drive to a location to walk, run or cycle - but only if the drive is shorter than the time taken to exercise there.

Many people have been cycling as part of their daily exercise during lockdown. Picture: PA

A number of groups - including Cycling UK - have campaigned for cycling to remain possible at the start of lockdown.

According to Cycling Weekly, Dr Kate Hattersley, who works for Cycling UK, previously said for healthy riders under the age of 70: "There is no reason for you to stop cycling at present but make sure to do so at a safe distance from others."

Find out more about coronavirus lockdown on gov.uk.

Always consult your doctor if you are unsure about your personal situation when it comes to exercise during lockdown.

