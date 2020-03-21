Jamie Oliver launches cookery show focused on easy meals to help people during Coronavirus pandemic

21 March 2020, 16:18 | Updated: 21 March 2020, 23:22

Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver is coming back to our screens . Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

As most of the nation prepares to stay at home for the foreseeable, we're going to be doing a lot of cooking.

So TV chef Jamie Oliver is coming to our aid with new show Keep Cooking and Carry On featuring easy recipes to make the most of what we have in our cupboards.

The show - which is said to be specially tailored to the time we are living in - will run at 5.30pm and 8.30pm every week night on Channel 4.

"Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important," said Jamie.

Click here for the NHS' latest advice about coronavirus

"This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you've got.

"Let's big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways."

Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4, added: “Keep Cooking and Carry on forms part of Channel 4’s response to these unprecedented times."

Read more: Quarantined Brits are setting up ‘virtual pubs’ with their mates after Government coronavirus plan shuts pubs

She added: "Who better than Jamie to help us all navigate the day to day challenge of eating well and feeding our families?

"Sharing his phenomenal skills, he’ll help to inspire and comfort the nation, as he teaches us how to make the most of what we have. “

Jamie's show comes as the TV schedule has been altered with shows cancelled and weeknight regular EastEnders cut back to two shows a week.

The BBC soap has reduced it's running order to maximise what they have already filmed up until now after filming was halted.

Filming on Holby City, Doctors, Casualty, Line Of Duty and Call The Midwife has also been postponed.

Tonight Saturday Night Takeaway will air for the first time without a studio audience, which are usually heavily involved with the show.

The Eurovision Song Contest and Glastonbury Festival have also been cancelled.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liverpool and Arsenal monitoring Evan Ndicka of Eintracht Frankfurt

Coronavirus: Paolo Maldini and son Daniel test positive

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson urges adults to stay away from elderly mums on Mother's Day

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Tesco sign outside a store in London, UK...

Coronavirus: Tesco announces 20,000 new jobs as Aldi, Asda and Lidl also look to recruit amidst crisis
Virtual pub

Quarantined Brits are setting up ‘virtual pubs’ with their mates after Government coronavirus plan shuts pubs
Poorly Matt Evers is at home in quarantine

Dancing On Ice star Matt Evers concerns fans after revealing he’s ‘very sick’ with Coronavirus symptoms
This Mother's Day I'm prouder than ever of my NHS nurse Mum

This Mother's Day I'm prouder than ever of my NHS nurse Mum

Laura took to Facebook to share her hack this week, which involves her giving her children £1 to spend a day and opening a at-home 'tuck shop'

Mum shares genius 'tuck shop' hack to stop children always asking for snacks during isolation

Lifestyle

You really CAN clean a filthy oven door with just two products... and a lot of elbow grease

How to clean your oven door with a dishwasher tablet and an 89p cleaning paste

Lifestyle