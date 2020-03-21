Jamie Oliver launches cookery show focused on easy meals to help people during Coronavirus pandemic

By Beci Wood

As most of the nation prepares to stay at home for the foreseeable, we're going to be doing a lot of cooking.

So TV chef Jamie Oliver is coming to our aid with new show Keep Cooking and Carry On featuring easy recipes to make the most of what we have in our cupboards.

The show - which is said to be specially tailored to the time we are living in - will run at 5.30pm and 8.30pm every week night on Channel 4.

"Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important," said Jamie.

"This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you've got.

"Let's big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways."

Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4, added: “Keep Cooking and Carry on forms part of Channel 4’s response to these unprecedented times."

Join @jamieoliver in his brand new show as he helps the nation with easy recipes, cooking tips and ingenious hacks whilst many of us are staying at home.

She added: "Who better than Jamie to help us all navigate the day to day challenge of eating well and feeding our families?

"Sharing his phenomenal skills, he’ll help to inspire and comfort the nation, as he teaches us how to make the most of what we have. “

Jamie's show comes as the TV schedule has been altered with shows cancelled and weeknight regular EastEnders cut back to two shows a week.

The BBC soap has reduced it's running order to maximise what they have already filmed up until now after filming was halted.

Filming on Holby City, Doctors, Casualty, Line Of Duty and Call The Midwife has also been postponed.

Tonight Saturday Night Takeaway will air for the first time without a studio audience, which are usually heavily involved with the show.

The Eurovision Song Contest and Glastonbury Festival have also been cancelled.