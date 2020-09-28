Neighbours urged to call police on self-isolation cheats as £10,000 fine introduced

Those who flout self-isolation could be fined up to £10,000 (stock images). Picture: Getty

People who break their self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 face fines of £10,000 under new rules.

Neighbours are being urged by the government to report coronavirus sufferers who break their self-isolation period, as reported by the Telegraph.

Today (Monday 28 September), a new rule comes into force that means anyone who tests positive for coronavirus and does not self-isolate will be subject to a fine of up to £10,000.

The law makes it mandatory for those who test positive to quarantine for 10 days after displaying symptoms or - if they did not have symptoms - after the date of the test. Members of their household will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The measure covers anyone who has tested positive for Covid-19, or has been contacted by NHS test and trace and told to stay at home.

Priti Patel previously said she would call the police on her neighbours if they flouted the 'rule of six'. Picture: PA

According to a report by the Telegraph, police will be doing spot checks in areas where there are high infection rates and in high risk groups.

The report adds that the government made it clear that it will would respond to tip-offs from third parties who have "identified others who have tested positive, but are not self-isolating".

The government also cites "using police resources to check compliance in highest incidence areas and in high-risk groups, based on local intelligence" and "NHS test and trace call handlers increasing contact with those self-isolating".

Home Secretary Priti Patel said yesterday that police will be cracking down on those not self-isolating, saying: "These new fines are a clear sign that we will not allow those who break the rules to reverse the hard-won progress made by the law-abiding majority."

Flouters of self-isolation can be fined £1,000, with the potential to double up to £10,000 for repeat offenders.

