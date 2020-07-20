New gym rules ban sweat towels from being used on exercise floors

20 July 2020, 13:05

Sweat towels will not be allowed on gym floors
Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The new regulations have been introduced in a bid to keep gyms safe while reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Indoor gyms in England have been given the all clear to reopen from July 25.

This comes after months of them being closed, with all gyms across the UK shutting their doors in March.

However, gyms as people know them won't be returning straight away with new rules being bought into place to keep customers and staff safe.

Included in this is a ban on sweat towels for some gym branches.

Gyms are bringing in new rules and cleaning regulations to help keep staff and customers safe
Picture: Getty

DW Fitness First and PureGym are asking all customers to not bring sweat towels onto the gym floor in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On their website, PureGym are telling customers to make sure they wipe down any equipment they have used with cleaning products provided from the stations across the gym.

They're also asking people working out to not bring or use sweat towels, and instead use wipes available.

Gym users have been told to clean equipment after use
Picture: Getty

DW Fitness First also explain on their website that sweat towels are not permitted, writing: "We kindly ask that you refrain from taking any towels onto the gym floor or into classes.

"This is to ensure that we limit any possible risk of spreading a virus, so all members are asked to only use the wipes available for wiping down equipment."

Indoor gyms in England have been given the all clear to reopen from July 25
Picture: Getty

Professor in molecular immunology at London Metropolitan University told the Daily Telegraph that the ban on towels "makes complete sense".

He said: "The route of transmission from a sweaty towel is not going to be as high as direct contact between people or direct airborne transmission from proximity.

"But I think they’re doing the right thing by not having people bringing towels in."

