New vaccine 94.5 per cent effective against coronavirus

Moderna have developed a COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A new vaccine developed by US company Moderna is almost 95 per cent effective in protecting people from COVID-19.

A new vaccine developed to fight coronavirus has been found to be 94.5 per cent effective.

A US company, Moderna, are behind the new vaccine which is more effective and can travel and be stored easier than Pfizer's vaccine.

According to interim results, Moderna's vaccine is almost 95 per cent effective in protecting people from COVID-19, and can last for up to 30 days in a household fridge.

The vaccine can last up to 12 hours at room temperature, and can even remain stable for six months in a -20c freezer.

Pfizer's vaccine was revealed to be 90 per cent effective, but proved logistically difficult when it came to storing it.

The UK government have secured access to six vaccines, however, this does not include the Moderna vaccine.

However, according to Sky News, a Whitehall source said No.10 was in "advanced negotiations" with the company.

