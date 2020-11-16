New vaccine 94.5 per cent effective against coronavirus

16 November 2020, 12:48

Moderna have developed a COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna have developed a COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A new vaccine developed by US company Moderna is almost 95 per cent effective in protecting people from COVID-19.

A new vaccine developed to fight coronavirus has been found to be 94.5 per cent effective.

A US company, Moderna, are behind the new vaccine which is more effective and can travel and be stored easier than Pfizer's vaccine.

READ MORE: Coronavirus vaccine found to be 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19

Trials have found the Moderna vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective
Trials have found the Moderna vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective. Picture: Getty

According to interim results, Moderna's vaccine is almost 95 per cent effective in protecting people from COVID-19, and can last for up to 30 days in a household fridge.

The vaccine can last up to 12 hours at room temperature, and can even remain stable for six months in a -20c freezer.

Moderna's vaccine is almost 95 per cent effective in protecting people from COVID-19
Moderna's vaccine is almost 95 per cent effective in protecting people from COVID-19. Picture: Getty

Pfizer's vaccine was revealed to be 90 per cent effective, but proved logistically difficult when it came to storing it.

The UK government have secured access to six vaccines, however, this does not include the Moderna vaccine.

However, according to Sky News, a Whitehall source said No.10 was in "advanced negotiations" with the company.

READ NOW: Experts reveal who will be the first to receive coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

See more Latest News

COVID-19: Eight other Conservative MPs join Boris Johnson by self-isolating

UK & World

Ports warn no-deal customs checks will be 'impossible'

UK & World

Wrexham: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney poised to complete shock takeover of Welsh football club

Showbiz

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Mo Farah will be missing his wife and children during his time on I'm A Celeb

Who is Mo Farah's wife and how many children do they have?

TV & Movies

Will there be a second season of The Queen's Gambit?

Will there be a second series of The Queen's Gambit? The reason why season two probably won't happen

TV & Movies

I'm A Celeb's Giovanna Fletcher 'in trouble' as husband Tom reveals secret signal meaning

I'm A Celeb's Giovanna Fletcher 'in trouble' as husband Tom reveals secret signal meaning

TV & Movies

The social worker has urged parents to say expensive gifts are from them (stock images)

Social worker urges parents not to give their kids expensive gifts from Santa

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity is back on ITV

I'm A Celebrity 2020: Everything you need to know about the new series...

TV & Movies

Will Ruth and Eamonn be leaving This Morning?

Are Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford leaving This Morning?

TV & Movies