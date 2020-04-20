Will pubs be closed until Christmas under UK lockdown rules?

When will UK pubs open under lockdown rules? Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

When will pubs open again in the UK? The latest lockdown predictions.

The UK lockdown was extended for a further three weeks last Thursday, with the government saying that relaxing it would 'risk wasting' the sacrifices and progress we've made thus far.

Experts have predicted that lockdown measures will be eased gradually, and it has been claimed that pubs could be last to open.

According to a report by The Sun, there are fears that they may remain closed until Christmas.

Pubs across the UK remain closed under lockdown rules. Picture: PA

What has the government said about pubs reopening after lockdown?

When asked whether pubs would be open 'before winter', Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said: "The other inference that I draw from your question, which is that areas of hospitality will be among the last to exit the lockdown — yes, that is true."

There are fears pubs will remain closed until Christmas. Picture: PA

What has the pub industry said about closures?

According to The Sun's report, Frank Maguire from Truman’s brewery described the current situation as 'dire'.

He said: "Things are looking pretty dire.

"At this rate it seems unlikely that pubs will be open again before Christmas.

"Christmas is about as big as business gets for the pub industry. It will be a huge loss.

"January and February are dead months — without Christmas to carry us through, we will struggle. It will be a very glum start to 2021.

"We’ve got the added blow of missing out on the Euros this year. Every England game is worth millions to the industry."

When has the lockdown been extended until?

The lockdown will be reviewed on May 7, following Dominic Raab's announcement last week (Thursday 16 April) that it would be extended a further three weeks.

Speaking at the daily press conference, he said: "If we rush to relax the measures that we have in place we would risk wasting all the sacrifices and all the progress that has been made.

"That would risk a quick return to another lockdown with all the threat to life that a second peak to the virus would bring and all the economic damage that a second lockdown would carry."

