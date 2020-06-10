Government announce that pubs won't open before 4 July

Following reports that pubs could open on June 22, the government have clarified that they will remain closed until July.

Pubs will remain closed until next month, with the government confirming that we'll have to wait longer than 22 June.

There were reports that the government were hoping to reopen earlier than expected to save 3.5million jobs in the hospitality sector, and the pub sector has been calling for a clear date to allow time for staff training.

Speaking at the daily press conference yesterday, Business Secretary Alok Sharma confirmed that the government are working with the planned 4 July date, but that this is not set in stone.

He said: "There are businesses which still remain closed.

"As soon as we can, we will publish further guidance for restaurants, pubs and bars as well as hairdressers, barbers, nail bars and related services.

"These documents will provide practical steps to allow them to reopen in a manner that is safe as possible.

"I know there has been a lot of speculation about when we might be able to reopen

"I understand why we are all so keen, I share that.

"We continue to follow the roadmap which sets out our ambition to reopen these sectors from 4 July at the earliest."

Mr Sharma also confirmed that the retail sector will be able to go ahead with reopening on Monday (15 June), meaning high-street shops, department stores and shopping centres in England can all open their doors if they follow ‘strict Covid secure guidelines’.

