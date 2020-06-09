Government confirms all non-essential shops can open from Monday

All non-essential shops can open their doors from 15 June, the Business Secretary has said.

Business secretary Alok Sharma has confirmed that non essential stores will be allowed to reopen on June 15 as part of the Government's three-stage plan to ease lockdown measures.

Speaking at the latest daily coronavirus briefing, Mr Sharma said high-street shops, department stores and shopping centres in England can welcome customers back from Monday, if they can follow ‘strict Covid secure guidelines’.

Referencing guidance sent out to all retailers, he went on to say companies will have to complete a risk assessment and should also display a notice saying they have done this.

If shops are open without taking these measures, they could be subject to enforcement notices.

Scotland and Wales are set to announce their own plans to open their retail sectors in the coming days.

While the retail sector is continuing to get back on track, Mr Sharma went on to say that pubs, restaurants, barbers and hairdressers will not open before July 4th.

He told the Downing Street press conference on Tuesday: "I know there's been a lot of speculation about when we might be able to reopen these parts of the economy and I completely understand why we're all so keen to get them back up and running, and I absolutely share that enthusiasm.

"But we continue to follow the road map which set out our ambition to reopen these sectors from July 4 at the earliest."

This comes after the Prime Minister announced the plan to reopen the retail sector on June 15 as long as the spread of coronavirus was continuing to slow down.

This was dependent on the Government continuing to meet the "five tests" laid out for easing lockdown, which are - not overwhelming the NHS, a sustained fall in deaths, reducing the rate of infections, ensuring PPE and test supplies can be met, and being confident that adjustments would not risk a second peak.

Outdoor markets and car showrooms were permitted to reopen on June 1, with Mr Johnson saying that "social distancing is generally easier" because they take place in open spaces.

