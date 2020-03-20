Trains across the country to be stripped back to 'core service' from Monday amid Coronavirus

Train services will run a reduced service from Monday 23rd March. Picture: Getty

Train services across the country will be scaled back and timetables cut in a bid to help combat the spread of Coronavirus.

Train timetables across England, Wales and Scotland will be running with reduced timetables from next week, as the public is urged to avoid all non-essential travel amid Coronavirus.

Rail service providers across the UK will be scaling back their services from Monday 23rd March, reflecting the 70 per cent decrease in passenger numbers since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Many train carriages have been left empty as passengers stop travelling. Picture: Getty

The timetables will be left up to the individual rail networks, but they have pledged to keep up enough services for key workers to make essential journeys.

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: "We are taking decisive action to protect the public, which means reducing travel for the time being, whilst still ensuring key worker heroes can get to their jobs to keep this nation running.

Trains will be running with reduced services next week. Picture: Getty

"For passengers in crucial roles, including essential workers in our emergency services and NHS, alongside people who need to attend medical appointments or care for loved ones, these changes protect the services they rely on."

He added: "Our railways are at the heart of this country’s transport links, and we continue to work closely with the industry to develop measures that protect operators in these challenging times."

