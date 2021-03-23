What time is Boris Johnson speaking today?

23 March 2021, 11:41

Boris Johnson will mark a year since lockdown in a press conference today
Boris Johnson will mark a year since lockdown in a press conference today. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a press conference today from Downing Street to mark a year since lockdown.

Boris Johnson will mark the one year anniversary of lockdown today.

The Prime Minister is set to hold a press conference from Downing Street following a minute silence at 12pm to remember the 126,000 people who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

READ MORE: Holidays abroad made illegal from Monday with £5,000 fines for rule breakers

What time is Boris Johnson speaking today?

Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation at 5pm today from No.10 Downing Street.

The country will remember the thousands of people who lost their lives to coronavirus
The country will remember the thousands of people who lost their lives to coronavirus. Picture: Getty

What is Boris Johnson's address about today?

The Prime Minister is expected to reflect on the past year, and pay tribute to the thousands of people who have died from coronavirus.

Ahead of the address this evening, Boris said: “The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

"Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history.

“We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year."

READ NOW: What time is the one minute silence today? How to remember all those who have died from COVID

