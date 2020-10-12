What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?

Boris Johnson will address the nation today. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

What time is Boris Johnson making an announcement today and what is it about?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation today, October 12, to announce tighter lockdown rules for some parts of England.

This comes after a spike in COVID-19 cases led to many areas across the UK going into local lockdown, with stricter restrictions.

Today, Boris Johnson is expected to announce the new traffic light system, which is believed to have been created to simplify the lockdown rules in each area.

What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?

Boris Johnson reportedly attended a COBRA meeting today at 8am, which was then followed by a data briefing with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

Boris will announce changes to England at around 3:30pm today in the House of Commons, before appearing in a press conference alongside Rishi Sunak and Professor Chris Whitty around 6pm.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the traffic light system. Picture: PA

What is Boris Johnson going to announce?

While nothing is confirmed, it is thought the speech will mainly be about a new traffic light system which shows if your local area falls in Tier 1, 2 or 3.

Tier 3 areas may also see new lockdown restrictions announced today, including the closing of pubs and bars.

