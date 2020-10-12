What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?

12 October 2020, 11:37

Boris Johnson will address the nation today
Boris Johnson will address the nation today. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What time is Boris Johnson making an announcement today and what is it about?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation today, October 12, to announce tighter lockdown rules for some parts of England.

This comes after a spike in COVID-19 cases led to many areas across the UK going into local lockdown, with stricter restrictions.

Today, Boris Johnson is expected to announce the new traffic light system, which is believed to have been created to simplify the lockdown rules in each area.

READ MORE: All the lockdown changes Boris Johnson is expected to announce today

What time is Boris Johnson's speech today?

Boris Johnson reportedly attended a COBRA meeting today at 8am, which was then followed by a data briefing with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

Boris will announce changes to England at around 3:30pm today in the House of Commons, before appearing in a press conference alongside Rishi Sunak and Professor Chris Whitty around 6pm.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the traffic light system
The Prime Minister is expected to announce the traffic light system. Picture: PA

What is Boris Johnson going to announce?

While nothing is confirmed, it is thought the speech will mainly be about a new traffic light system which shows if your local area falls in Tier 1, 2 or 3.

Tier 3 areas may also see new lockdown restrictions announced today, including the closing of pubs and bars.

READ NOW: Scotland bans alcohol in pubs, restaurants and bars for 16 days

Coronavirus: West Midlands mayor criticises 'disappointing' decision to impose Tier 2 restrictions

UK & World

How do I find out what tier my local area is in?

Government postcode checker: What tier am I in?

What does tier 1, 2 and 3 mean?

What does tier 1, 2 and 3 mean in Boris Johnson's new three tier system?

