Will outdoor exercise be banned? What might happen if people flout lockdown rules

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned of tougher measures if people continue to break coronavirus lockdown rules.

The UK is currently in lockdown to help limit the spread of coronavirus, with the public being told to only leave the house for essential work, food shopping, medical reasons and once-daily exercise.

However, during the sunny weather over the weekend, many Brits were seen out and about sunbathing in parks - something that Health Secretary Matt Hancock described as 'unbelievable'.

Police have been cracking down on people breaking the rules in public spaces. Picture: PA

He claimed that those doing so were flouting the rules of lockdown, and that tougher measures could be introduced if people continue to do so.

Read more: Jacqueline Jossa says 'if you don't have a garden, tough' as she despairs at lockdown rule-breakers

Mr Hancock said: “If you don't want us to have to take the step to ban exercise of all forms outside of your own home then you've got to follow the rules.

The UK public can exercise outdoors once a day. Picture: PA

"Let's not have a minority spoiling it for everybody."

Read more: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital over coronavirus symptoms ten days after testing positive

He said that the government guidance is "crystal clear" and "backed up in law", adding: "It is not a request, it is a requirement in law and people need to follow it."

Matt Hancock has urged the UK public to follow the rules. Picture: PA

Mr Hancock added: "What we need right now is for people to show resolve to follow the rules to stay at home and to get the curve under control and get the curve coming down.

"There will be of course there's a debate about what happens after that, but it is not a debate that we are concluding on in Government, because it is too early."

NOW READ:

Nursery shares brilliant craft idea to keep kids busy during coronavirus lockdown