Full list of 17 countries which could be added to England's ‘green list’ this week

2 August 2021, 10:17 | Updated: 2 August 2021, 10:22

17 more countries could be added to the green travel list
17 more countries could be added to the green travel list. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

A long list of countries could be added to the government's 'green' travel list later this week.

Experts have predicted that 17 more countries could be added to the ‘green’ travel list this week.

In a huge boost to holidaymakers, travel consultancy firm the PC Agency have predicted the likes of Germany and Canada could be opened up as infection rates plummet.

According to their data, the full list of countries that could be added to the green list are:

Austria could be added to the green travel list
Austria could be added to the green travel list. Picture: Alamy
  • Germany
  • Poland
  • Canada
  • Austria
  • Romania
  • Bosnia
  • Czech Republic
  • Hungary
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia

Experts say a further five nations currently on the amber list have seen a big enough drop in new cases to be moved to the green watchlist. These are:

  • Bhutan
  • French Polynesia
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Saudi Arabia
17 more countries could be added to the green travel list
17 more countries could be added to the green travel list. Picture: Alamy

These countries are all on the amber list, which means travellers who are not fully vaccinated must quarantine for ten days when they return back to the UK.

The government is set to announce the next travel review news on Thursday.

If these nations were moved to the green list, even unvaccinated Brits would be able to travel to them without having to quarantine on their return.

Tourists would have to take a test before boarding the plane back to the UK, and another on day two after their arrival.

Meanwhile, the government is currently discussing the potential of creating a new travel traffic light category known as the ‘amber watch list’.

Plans for the list are said to have been approved last week.

The new category would warn Brits of countries that could be put on the red list, which would mean they’d have to stay in a £1,700 hotel quarantine on their return.

There have been reports this could even include major holiday hotspots such as Italy and Spain.

This comes after Covid vaccine passports were launched last week, with a vital change to the app’s features.

It was previously possible to use the app as proof of your vaccination status, but this could only be used under very specific circumstances.

Now, it has been updated to include a ‘domestic’ section which shows a ‘NHS Covid Pass’ that can be used at any venues which are taking part.

The new feature becomes available once you have had two jabs and they have been registered in your medical records.

