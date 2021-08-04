List of countries which could move to England's 'red' travel list this week

A few countries could move to the UK's red list this week. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy

Thailand, Georgia and Iran could be added to England's 'red' travel list on Thursday.

More countries are set to be added to the ‘red’ travel list this week, according to experts.

Data analyst Tim White has said that Thailand, Georgia and Iran are in danger of being moved to the ‘high risk’ category based on current Covid infection rates.

Mr White said that both Thailand and Iran have passed their previous records for total new daily cases.

Thailand could be added to the red travel list. Picture: Alamy

These would join the 60 countries which are already on the red list, including Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone.

According to government guidance, Brits should not travel to red list countries unless it is an emergency.

Only British or Irish nationals, or people with residence rights in the UK, are allowed to enter the UK from a red list country and they must quarantine in a hotel for ten days, costing £1,750.

Meanwhile, the next travel announcement is expected to take place tomorrow.

Holidays could be banned to Thailand this week. Picture: Getty Images

The government has already scrapped the idea of an ‘amber watchlist’, with Boris Johnson saying he wants a ‘simple’ and ‘balanced approach’ to travel

The Prime Minister said on Monday: ““We also have to recognise that people want, badly, to go on their summer holidays, we need to get the travel industry moving again, we need to get our city centres open again and so we want an approach that is as simple as we can possibly make it.”

And it looks like the current ‘amber plus’ list could also be ditched, with France currently the only country on the list.

It was recently removed from the amber list over concerns about the Beta variant.

But trips to France could soon be back on, according to industry experts.

Any countries on the amber list require travellers who are not fully vaccinated to quarantine for ten days when they return back to the UK.

For nations on the green list, even unvaccinated Brits can travel to them without having to quarantine on their return.

Tourists still have to take a test before boarding the plane back to the UK, and another on day two after their arrival.