Drivers face £5,000 fine or disqualification for letting dog hang out of car window

9 May 2022, 11:49 | Updated: 9 May 2022, 11:58

You could be fined for letting your dog stick its head out of the window
You could be fined for letting your dog stick its head out of the window. Picture: Getty Images

The Highway Code states dogs must be 'suitably restrained' when travelling in a car.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dog owners who let their pets hang out of their car windows could face a hefty fine.

Under the Highway Code, drivers must secure their dog - or any other small animal - in a seatbelt harness or a carrier when driving.

If an animal is found to have caused or contributed to a road accident, the owner could be fined up to £5,000 and be hit with points on their licence. It could also invalidate their car and pet insurance.

Rule 57 of the code states: "When in a vehicle make sure dogs or other animals are suitably restrained so they cannot distract you while you are driving or injure you, or themselves if you stop quickly.

Dogs should be restrained during car journeys
Dogs should be restrained during car journeys. Picture: Alamy

"A seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard are ways of restraining animals in cars.”

Mark Tongue, of Select Car Leasing, added: “We’d recommend you don’t let your dog stick its head out of the window.

“Not only does that potentially illustrate that the animal is not restrained properly, there’s also the obvious risk of its head coming into contact with something, like a bush or a tree, resulting in a bad injury.

“And make no mistake - if you don’t have your dog properly restrained, and it’s causing distraction, you could be prosecuted by the law.

“Don’t take the risk. Make sure both you and your pooch are buckled up properly.”

Dog owners can be fined for letting their pets hang out of the window
Dog owners can be fined for letting their pets hang out of the window. Picture: Alamy

Dogs Trust has also given advice to owners who are preparing to take their dogs on a car journey for the first time.

A statement reads: "Until they’ve got used to car journeys, dogs may not understand what is happening.

"They may find it confusing, worrying or frustrating when they can see people, other dogs, or traffic through the car windows, and some might bark at what they can see.

"Others might feel they need to protect the car because it’s valuable to them or is full of valuable things, such as the dog’s family, toys or blanket. If your dog is struggling, then ask for professional help.

"Use treats to reward your dog for simply being in the car. Some dogs can be worried or excited about what might happen when they’re in a small, confined space and find it difficult to relax.

"If they get treats every time they get in the car, they’ll soon really like it in there! Your dog also needs to get used to the sound and movement of the car.

"It’s useful to give them something enjoyable when there is a change in their environment, so when the engine starts give your dog a tasty treat, and another when the car starts moving.

"They’ll soon learn that it’s nothing to worry about as it means good things happen."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Will there be a May heatwave? Here's what we know (stock images)

Will there be a heatwave this May?

Singer Nick Cave announces death of his son Jethro Lazenby

Showbiz

Metropolitan Police officer accused of 41 offences is charged with three more counts of rape

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Harry Potter appears to be the only one wearing a button-down cardigan in the Dumbledore's Army scenes

The secret meaning behind Harry Potter's cardigans in Order of the Phoenix

TV & Movies

A look back at Little Mix's best moments

Little Mix from the beginning: See Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall in every era

Celebrities

Colin Firth stars as Michael Peterson in The Staircase

How many episodes of The Staircase are there?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby isn't on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today?

This Morning

The Podcast Show is back for 2022

The Podcast Show 2022: first wave of content sessions announced

Lifestyle

Dennis Waterman has died at the age of 74

EastEnders star Hannah Waterman's actor dad Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

TV & Movies

Ncuti Gatwa is the new Doctor Who

Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa said he’s ‘honoured’ to have been cast as next Doctor Who

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon wore a white outfit at the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon fans think she's secretly married Joe Swash after BAFTAs appearance

Celebrities

BGT viewers think they've worked out the ring trick

Britain’s Got Talent fans 'work out' magician's levitating ring trick

TV & Movies

Jonathan Goodwin and Amanda Abbington appeared on Lorraine where they spoke about his horrific accident and their future together

Jonathan Goodwin reveals he told fiancée Amanda Abbington she could leave him after accident left him paralysed

Celebrities

The price of pints could rise in the coming months (stock image)

Wetherspoons boss warns pint prices are set to rise

Lifestyle

Chas Dingle and Dan Spencer got married in Emmerdale

All the Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street relationships you forgot happened

TV & Movies

Dobby's grave could be moved from its place on Freshwater West

Dobby the House Elf's famous grave could be moved from UK beach

Lifestyle

Kate Middleton is looking for a new assistant

Kate Middleton looking for a new assistant - and it pays £27,500

Lifestyle

Dave Myers will undergo chemotherapy following his cancer diagnosis

Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers diagnosed with cancer

Celebrities