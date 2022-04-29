Dog owners issued urgent warning as toxic caterpillars reappear in the UK

29 April 2022, 13:41

Dog owners should be vigilant when walking their pets as the Brown Tail Moth enters its most active time of year
Dog owners should be vigilant when walking their pets as the Brown Tail Moth enters its most active time of year. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The 'toxic caterpillars' can cause stomach aches, diarrhoea, and even lesions in dogs if their hairs are ingested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People with dogs have been warned to stay vigilant while walking their pets after reports 'toxic caterpillars' have reappeared in the UK.

These 'toxic caterpillars' are also known as Brown Tail Moths, and are related to the Oak Processionary Moth.

According to Essex Live, locals have reported seeing the insect on beaches, which could suggest the Brown Tail Moths have reached their most active season.

This would make sense as, according to The Royal Horticultural Society, they are most active around April, May and June.

The moths contain toxins which are released via contact or ingestion
The moths contain toxins which are released via contact or ingestion. Picture: Alamy

The RHS explain on their website: "Brown tail moth is an insect native to Britain that has hairy black caterpillars with red and white markings.

"The urticating (have an irritant effect) hairs can cause breathing difficulties and rashes in contact with skin."

They can cause symptoms in dogs such as stomach aches, diarrhoea, and even lesions
They can cause symptoms in dogs such as stomach aches, diarrhoea, and even lesions. Picture: Alamy

The Brown Tail Moth, whose scientific name is Euproctis Chrysorrhoea, pose a danger to curious dogs who have a tendency to sniff around while on walks.

The moths contain toxins which are released via contact or ingestion, and can cause symptoms in dogs such as stomach aches, diarrhoea, and even lesions.

Neil Hutchinson of dog experts Kennel Store told the Daily Record: "When it comes to identifying a Brown Tail Moth, they have some features that make them easy to identify.

"Brown Tail Moths are brown, have a white dotted line down each side, and have two red dots on the back of their tail, making them easily distinguishable.”

The Brown Tail Moths can cause rashes and difficulty of breathing to humans
The Brown Tail Moths can cause rashes and difficulty of breathing to humans. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "If you have a dog that has little to no hair on its tummy or muzzle, they could be at risk of breaking out in rashes or dermatitis, if a caterpillar attaches itself to your dog. Fur will mostly protect them from suffering from irritated, itchy skin.

"Dog owners should remain vigilant and avoid beaches and areas that are reporting outbreaks of Brown Tail Moth caterpillars to keep dogs safe.

"If you notice your dogs behaviour or health change, and you suspect they have ingested a Brown Tail Moth caterpillar, we advise taking your dog to visit a vet to get a check-up. Your vet will be able to advise further in terms of treatment and the course of action moving forward."

People should also stay away from Brown Tail Moths as they can cause rashes and difficulty of breathing to humans.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

TK Maxx former employee reveals why you should look out for '2' marking on price tags

Shopping

Some men only wash their sheets after four months

Half of UK single men only wash their bed sheets once every four months
The woman has asked the internet for advice (stock images)

Woman furious after mother-in-law gets tattoos of her children's names without telling her
All-inclusive hotels will look totally different this year

Warning as all-inclusive holidays in Spain introduce alcohol limits

News

The best children's books to read about Eid

5 of the best children's books about Eid to read this year

Trending on Heart

Cathy Reay joined Polly for episode 10 of Dirty Mother Pukka

Dirty Mother Pukka: Cathy Reay joins Polly Hazlewood for episode 10

Celebrities

Netflix is increasing its prices

Netflix reveals date of next price increase for all customers

Netflix

Stacey Solomon has shared Rose's first words

Stacey Solomon left emotional as she shares sweet video of Rose saying her first word

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin got a cut on his head while filming Britain's Got Talent

Ant McPartlin suffers bloody head injury while filming BGT

Celebrities

James Corden will leave The Late Late Show next year, he has announced

James Corden quits as host of The Late Late Show after seven years

Celebrities

Holly Greenstein has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Married At First Sight Australia's Holly Greenstein debuts new boyfriend after shock Andrew Davis drama

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

Married At First Sight's Tayah and Adam find out baby's gender in adorable video

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has warned about scams

Martin Lewis furious over ‘lying, scamming thieves’ who use his identity to steal money

TV & Movies

Tom Parker's wife has shared a message about grief

Tom Parker’s wife Kelsey shares heartbreaking message about grief

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Beulah London

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Beulah

Celebrities

Daniel Holmes hit out at MAFS expert John Aiken

Married at First Sight Australia's Daniel Holmes makes dig at expert John Aiken after criticism

TV & Movies

Gogglebox fans were not impressed last week

Gogglebox hit with over 140 Ofcom complaints over 'shocking' duck scene

TV & Movies

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across the England and Wales

Map reveals dog theft hotspots across England and Wales

Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends

Married at First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos are now friends after 'affair' scandal

TV & Movies

This optical illusion reveals whether you are romantic or a loner

Are you romantic or a loner? This optical illusion will reveal your personality