Mystery Euromillions lottery winner has just four weeks to claim £57m

13 August 2020, 10:24

Have you got the winning ticket? (stock images)
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The ticket was bought in Ayrshire, Scotland, in March and has just four weeks left to be cashed in...

If you bought a lottery ticket in March but can't quite recall where it got to, we recommend checking down the back of the sofa ASAP...

Because one lucky person has a winning £57million Euromillions ticket - but has only four weeks left to claim it.

The ticket was bought in Ayrshire, Scotland, on March 17, and the holder has until September 13 to cash it in.

If left unclaimed, the cash prize will go to good causes (stock image)
According to a report by The Sun, if the prize money isn't claimed by that date, the £57,879,670 prize fund will go to good causes.

The winning numbers are 5, 7, 8, 16, 20 - and Lucky Stars are 2 and 12.

The National Lottery's Andy Carter said: "We're desperate to find this mystery holder and unite them with this massive prize.

"We're urging everyone who might have bought a ticket in this area to check."

Players of the National Lottery have 180 days to claim their prize, before the money is given to good causes.

In 2018, around £125.1million in total was not collected across all lottery games.

Did you buy the winning ticket? (stock image)
A Camelot spokesperson said: Camelot spokesperson said: "The vast majority of prizes that start as unclaimed do get claimed before the deadline, whether that be on the back of publicity activity we have undertaken to raise awareness of the prize or because a ticket-holder has claimed late for whatever reason (on holiday at the time of the draw and immediately after, busy lives, habitual checking).”

The spokesperson added: "It is important to note that if a prize is never claimed, despite our best efforts, then we can only speculate as to the reason why.

"It is reasonable to assume that there have been cases where tickets have been lost, which is why we place an emphasis on playing online so that your ticket won’t be lost, but also that ticket-holders have been unaware."

