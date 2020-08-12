Tom Kerridge hits out at 'disgraceful and selfish' restaurant diners who won't show up for bookings

Tom Kerridge has slammed diners who don't show up for reservations. Picture: Getty/PA

Celeb chef Tom Kerridge has slammed diners who don't show up for their restaurant bookings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Kerridge has blasted 'disgraceful' and 'selfish' members of the public who fail to turn up to their restaurant bookings.

The celebrity chef, 47, said there needs to be more 'common courtesy' among people booking tables during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that people need to show 'more manners'.

Tom has warned that the restaurant business could be on the brink of collapse. Picture: Getty

He told Radio Times: "At this time, surely everybody should be a little bit more conscious of what they're booking, because if you make a booking, you're asking somebody to be there for you.

"It affects more than just our industry - beauty salons, hairdressers, dental appointments.

"Come on, everybody, let's have a little bit more common courtesy and a few more manners."

The chef, who is presenting a Food Network show on barbecuing, also warned that the restaurant business could be on the brink of collapse.

Tom owns the Hand and Flowers in Marlow, Buckingamshire. Picture: PA

He added: "When the furlough scheme is phased out and we have to bring people back in to work, it's going to add up to a huge number of job losses if the cover numbers aren't there.

"The industry is much bigger than just chefs and waiters. There are producers, farmers, kitchen-fitters, people who make furniture - it touches many different businesses.

"That's why it's very important that this industry survives because it involves millions of jobs."

