GMB’s Dr Sarah Jarvis issues warning over common hack to keeping cool at night during heatwave

After Kate Garraway gave her tip on keeping cool in the heatwave, Dr Sarah Jarvis had some words of warning…

Good Morning Britain’s Dr Sarah Jarvis has warned the public against popular hacks to keeping cool in the heatwave, revealing that some methods can be risky.

On today’s show, Kate Garraway was discussing ways that she manages to sleep at night, revealing that she tried dipping her sheet in cold water.

Kate Garraway told her co-stars how she manages to keep cool in the hot weather. Picture: ITV

When asked by GMB co-stars Adil Ray and Laura Tobin how she was sleeping, she said: "Terribly, it was so hot and muggy ... Everyone is struggling."

"I tried the whole dipping your bed sheet in water, it does work a bit but then you get too chilly."

She also revealed that she’d filled a hot water bottle with cold water and put it in the freezer.

Dr Sarah Jarvis warned the public over popular heatwave hacks. Picture: ITV

Kate said of the hack: "It does work, it does help definitely."

However, Dr Sarah Jarvis issued a warning about the hacks - urging viewers to be careful.

She said: "We don't want to have a really cold shower. If you have a cool shower and then allow the water to evaporate off your skin... it will definitely help cool you down."

Dr Jarvis added: "They stole my idea about the cold hot water bottles, but please don't forget; never put ice directly onto your skin because that can cause ice burns.

"But a cool flannel around your neck, and possibly putting sheets in the freezer, but not again risking any ice burns, can help."

