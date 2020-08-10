Using fabric softener on sheets and clothes could be interrupting your sleep during this heatwave

10 August 2020

Your fabric softener could be making a huge difference
Your fabric softener could be making a huge difference. Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Who knew that tropical-scented fabric softener could be giving you an uncomfortable night's sleep?

The current heatwave *situation* in Britain is really something else and with temperatures rising into the high 30s in some parts of the country, we are struggling.

Yes, topping up the tan is fabulous and this sunshine is somewhat of a nice break to the rain, but man is it uncomfortable!

Sleeping it proving near impossible for many, tossing and turning in sticky sheets is the standard.

Who knew it'd have such an impact?
Who knew it'd have such an impact? Picture: Getty

However, experts have claimed how you do your laundry could be affecting your ability to sleep in the heat. 

Laundryheap CEO and laundry expert, Deyan Dimitrov, revealed fabric softener should be avoided in the warmer months, as it can leave you sweatier at night. 

He explained that it reduces fabric’s ability to absorb moisture, leaving you in a sweaty heap at night. Deyan said “It’s wise to skip fabric softener when washing your sheets or pyjamas. 

“Although fabric softener can make sheets smell nice, it dramatically reduces the natural fibre’s ability to absorb moisture.

“This will also contribute to a sweaty sleep."

Sleeping can be so uncomfortable at the moment
Sleeping can be so uncomfortable at the moment. Picture: Getty

And he advised on picking the right detergent to help absorbancy as well, adding: "When you go to wash your bedding or pyjamas, use a laundry detergent specially designed for sensitive skin to avoid any irritation. 

“The best choice is a non-bio laundry detergent with no added scent. 

“Bio detergents clean rigorously, but can also damage natural cotton fibres, which reduces the absorbency of the fabric."

And if you thought silk bedding and pyjamas were perfect for the warmer months as they’re lightweight, think again. 

Deyan revealed that this is the worst fabric to use over summer, and you should in fact save your silky jammies for winter. 

