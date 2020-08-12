The last Blockbuster store is available to rent on Airbnb

The last remaining Blockbuster is now on Airbnb. Picture: Airbnb

By Polly Foreman

Nineties fans will be delighted to know you can now have an actual sleepover at Blockbuster.

To this day, we don't think we'll ever experience a feeling more exciting than going to Blockbuster on a Friday night for a VHS and an overpriced bag of popcorn.

The video-hire shops sadly closed down in 2010 as the public turned to the internet and streaming services, but Blockbuster still holds a place in hearts of film-lovers across the world.

If you do fancy reliving your favourite memories once more, you'll be delighted to know that the last store remaining open is now available to hire on Airbnb.

The lucky few nineties-lovers will be able to have a sleepover at Blockbuster. Picture: Airbnb

The store, of course, comes complete with a VHS player, as well as TV and all the classic decor.

Sadly, though, the rental opportunity is only available to those who live in Deschutes County, which is where the store is located in Bend, Oregon, USA.

The store comes complete with a video player. Picture: Airbnb

It was put on Airbnb as a thank you to the community by the store's manager, and is only available for one-night reservations.

The store is located in Oregan, USA. Picture: Airbnb

A press release about the rental reads: "In appreciation for all that the local community has recently done to support the last-of-its-kind during these uncertain times, this end of summer sleepover will offer movie lovers in Deschutes County the chance for a 90s-themed stay to relive the bygone Friday night tradition just as we remember it.

Visitors will be able to help themselves to retro snacks. Picture: Airbnb

Residents of Deschutes County will be able to reserve a stay from August 17 for just $4.

The description states: "Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with 'new releases' from the '90s'.

"Crack open a two-liter of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting 'Bloody Mary' in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumored to haunt the store."

