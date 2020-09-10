Government's full list of exemptions to 'rule of six' revealed

Who is exempt from the 'rule of six'? Picture: PA

Who is exempt from the 'rule of six'? Latest government guidance on who is allowed to meet, households and support bubbles revealed.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a new government guideline banning social gatherings of more than six people in England.

The 'rule of six' - which comes into force on Monday 14 September - will make gathering in groups of seven or more illegal, both indoors and outdoors.

Read more: Martin Lewis urges furloughed Brits to check their payslips as rules change

Flouters will risk a £100 fine, which could double up to £3,200 for repeat offenders.

The government announced the rule on Wednesday 9 September. Picture: PA

Police will have the power to fine people meeting in parks, pubs or restaurants, private homes and gardens (but they won't be able to force entry into your home).

There are a number of settings and circumstances where the rule doesn't apply, however. - here's your need-to-know on the exemptions.

Read more: What the new lockdown rules in England mean for shoppers at Sainsbury's, Tesco, Asda and Aldi

Who is exempt from the 'rule of six'?

- Those gathering in workplaces, schools, funerals and Covid-secure weddings are exempt from the rule. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that it does not apply to those in "school, work, exceptional life events".

- Those whose households or support bubble contains more than six people are also exempt.

- There is also specific guidance for children with divorced parents, stating that these families can "continue existing arrangements where children do not live in the same household as both their parents".

- Children's playgroups and youth groups are also exempt, if they are operating in a Covid-secure way.

- There are also exemptions for gym classes, with the guidance stating that "organised indoor and outdoor sports, physical activity and exercise classes" are acceptable. However, meeting up with friends in the park to play team sports is not allowed.

Larger groups will no longer be able to meet to play team sports in the park. Picture: PA

- The guidance also states that there is exemption for "protests and political activities organised in compliance with COVID-19 secure guidance and subject to strict risk assessments".

- "Elite sporting competition or training" is also allowed to continue, meaning the Premier League can continue to go ahead.

Other exemptions include legal obligations - like attending court or jury service, providing emergency assistance or support to a vulnerable person, and for you or someone else to avoid illness, injury or harm.

NOW READ:

Britain 'could be put on curfew with bars and restaurants closing at 10pm' amid coronavirus spike