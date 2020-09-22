Guess How Much I Love You author Sam McBratney dies aged 77

Guess How Much I Love You author Sam McBratney has died aged 77. Picture: Amazon/Walker Books

By Alice Dear

The author of the iconic children's book has passed away at the age of 77.

Guess How Much I Love You author Sam McBratney has died.

The sad news was announced on Monday by Sam's publisher, Walker Books, who revealed he had passed away on September 18.

The Northern Irish author, who was formerly a teacher, released Guess How Much I Love You back in 1994.

The book has gone on to capture the hearts of people across the world, and sold a massive 50million copies.

Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney was first published in 1994. Picture: Amazon/Walker Books

The tale – illustrated by Anita Jeram – tells the story of Little Nutbrown Hare and Big Nutbrown Hare as they attempt to explain their love for each other.

Speaking of his famous book last year during its 25th anniversary, the author said: “You turn the pages, you read the words, you do the actions and you play the game.

"This evening, somewhere in the world, a mum or dad will be reading Guess with someone special."

Donna Cassanova at Walker Books said in a statement following his death: "As Guess How Much I Love You achieved great success and acclaim, Sam never failed to express his profound surprise at the power of the message within his text.

"The joy he felt at knowing so many people around the globe connected with the gentle celebration of unconditional love was ever palpable."

She continued: "It is also the true mark of the man that he never failed to recognise the role that Anita Jeram’s exquisite illustrations play in the success of Guess How Much I Love You.

"They were a literary pairing of the highest calibre. Sam faced everything in life, and death, with such great, good grace and humour. He always smiled out at the world, and I feel so lucky to have felt the warmth of his smile.”

