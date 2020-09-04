Mum shares 'kisses' jumper hack to help ease daughter back into school

4 September 2020, 15:10

The mum has come up with a special idea to keep her daughter happy at school
The mum has come up with a special idea to keep her daughter happy at school. Picture: Facebook/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

One mum has been praised for thinking outside the box as her daughter returns to school this week.

After months of lockdown, children are gradually returning to school this September as the new term starts.

And while many will be excited to see their friends again, this can be a daunting time for some kids who have grown comfortable being with their parents on a daily basis.

However, one mum has come up with a great hack which can help ease children back into school without feeling too homesick.

The mum shared her hack on Facebook group Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas group, and received a lot of praise from fellow parents.

READ MORE: Top 100 most popular baby names of 2019 revealed - with Oliver and Olivia coming out top

The mum sows in 'kisses' to her daughter's jumper to make her feel better
The mum sows in 'kisses' to her daughter's jumper to make her feel better. Picture: Facebook/ Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas

She explained that her daughter has a hard time saying goodbye before going into school, and because she can no longer take in toys or her 'comfort scarf' because of COVID-19, she had to get creative with ways to support her.

This is why she has been sowing 'kisses' on the arm of her daughters jumper.

In the post, the mum explains: "Our youngest has always had a hard time saying ‘goodbye at the preschool/school gates’ she’s very clingy in general.

Some children will understandably be nervous going back to school
Some children will understandably be nervous going back to school. Picture: Getty

“With the restrictions going back to school on toys & her comfort scarf (mine doused in 1 of her favourite perfume bottles of mine) I had to think quick."

She continued: “I chose to sew on two little kisses that get fully charged with more before drop off, so that when ever she feels worried/sad that she is missing me she can look at/feel/kiss her sleeve & feel happy again.

“It may last only temporary but for now it seems to be working, smiles all round on day 1!”

The top tip has now been liked a massive 24,000 times on Facebook, and parents are loving the creative and sweet idea.

READ NOW: Couple who take turns naming their children fall out over baby name 'Tuesday'

