Forecasters predict 12-day heatwave will start on Wednesday with highs of 26C

Looks like the heatwave is finally around the corner... Picture: Alamy

UK weather: forecasters have predicted that an August and September heatwave is finally on the way...

In news we've been waiting pretty much all August for, it looks like the heatwave is *finally* upon us.

After what has been the worst and rainiest summer in a decade, we've all been holding out hope for a last glimmer of sun before the colder autumn weather sets in.

After reports earlier this week that a heatwave is on the way, the Met Office have now predicted the exact date it could arrive.

Forecasters have claimed that the weather will heat up on Wednesday, possibly reaching the high twenties in some parts of the country.

Temperatures could reach the mid-high twenties later this week. Picture: Alamy

As reported by Birmingham Live, Ex-BBC and Met Office forecaster John Hammond of Weathertrending said: "Many of us can look forward to some fine weather, so don't put away your garden furniture just yet.

"A late blast of summer sunshine is on the menu. It will be late summer at its best, with a sunnier finale to a dull August.

"The mid-20s is possible by midweek, with the fine weather holding on for the weekend and for a few more days into September for most."

Sarah Kent, a Met Office forecaster, also told the PA news agency: "High pressure is dominating this week bringing mostly settled conditions with variable amounts of cloud.

"However, there will be a north-easterly breeze coming in from the North Sea making it feel colder for some regions especially later on in the week.

"Where there is sun, particularly on Wednesday, temperatures could reach highs of 24C in England and Wales, while western areas in Scotland and Northern Ireland could be up to 26C.

"This all depends on the amount of cloud some regions see."