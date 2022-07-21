Help for Households: All the UK retailers offering discounts to help struggling families

By Naomi Bartram

What is Help for Households and which companies have signed up? Find discounts from Amazon, Sainsbury's and Asda...

Businesses across the UK have signed up for the government’s ‘Help for Households’ campaign offering discounts to struggling families.

With the cost of living crisis hitting an all time high, millions of families are struggling with rising food and fuel prices.

So companies such as Asda, Sainsbury’s and Amazon have agreed to sign up to the government scheme to give people a helping hand.

What is Help For Households?

Agreed by the Government's cost-of-living tsar and former Just Eat chief David Buttress, discounts include ‘feed your family for a fiver’ by Sainsbury's which is made up of budget-friendly meal ideas to feed a family of four for less than £5.

Asda has also extended its scheme to allow children under 16 to buy a meal for £1 at any time of day in Asda Cafes across the UK.

London theatres will also let children see a West End show for free in August with a fee-paying adult, with half price tickets for two additional children in the same group.

Vodafone is promoting a mobile social tariff of £10 a month and Amazon has a ‘help for households’ page linking to free music and TV, learning resources and low-price essential groceries.

The campaign will also provide new discounts when kids go back-to-school this autumn and when energy bills are expected to increase even further, as well as around Christmas.

Caretaker PM Boris Johnson said: “We’re facing incredibly tough global economic headwinds and families across the country are feeling the pinch.

“That’s why this government is providing an unprecedented £37bn worth of support to help households through the storm.

“Both the public and private sector have a role to play here – and that’s why it’s great to see so many leading UK businesses are now coming forward to offer new deals and discounts that will provide much needed respite at the checkout.

“This won’t solve the issue overnight but it’s yet another weapon in our arsenal as we fight back against scourge of rising prices and inflation.”

See the full list of deals on the Government Help For Households web page.