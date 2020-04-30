How to donate to Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising page

How can I donate to Captain Tom Moore? Picture: PA Images

Can I still donate to Captain Tom Moore's fundraising page? And how do I do it?

Captain Tom Moore has emerged as one of the heroes of our time after he vowed to lap his garden in Bedfordshire 100 times before his 100th birthday.

After completing the task two weeks earlier than planned, the army veteran has now helped to raise more than £31m, with donations still flooding in.

As he finished his 100th lap on Thursday 16 April, Captain Moore said: “At the end of the day we shall all be ok.

“The sun will shine on you again and the clouds will go away.”

But can you still donate to Captain Tom? And how do you do it?

How can you donate to Captain Tom’s fundraising page?

Captain Tom set up a donation page on JustGiving earlier this month which can be found here.

To contribute, simply click on the “donate” button and you will be taken to a page where you can choose the donation amount.

Unfortunately, April 30th is the final day you can donate, so thousands of people have flocked to give money before the page closes.

All the cash raised is going to NHS Charities together, which is supporting frontline workers and patients affected by the coronavirus crisis.

100 years young today 🙌

Looking forward to a day of celebration with the family.

Today will be a good day! — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020

Captain Tom took to Twitter to thank his supporters and celebrate his landmark birthday on Thursday.

He said: "100 years young today. Looking forward to a day of celebration with the family. Today will be a good day!"

He also thanked all the "magnificent" people who helped him get to £30million.

How much money was Captain Tom hoping to raise?

When the fundraising campaign began on 10th April, Captain Moore pledged to raise £1,000 for the NHS.

However, he reached this target in just 24 hours and his £1m just four days later. He has now tipped £30million.

