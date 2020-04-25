Captain Tom Moore 'on honours shortlist' after raising £29million for NHS heroes

25 April 2020, 12:49

Captain Tom Moore has raised millions for the NHS.
Captain Tom Moore has raised millions for the NHS. Picture: Getty / ITV

The 99-year-old war veteran could receive a CBE from the Queen for his incredible fundraising efforts.

Captain Tom Moore has reportedly been shortlisted for an honour after raising almost £30million for the NHS amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people have called for the World War II veteran, 99, to be recognised by the Queen for his incredible fundraising efforts, which will help pay for facilities and aid those working on the frontline.

The flood of award nominations now means that Tom could receive a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for his services to Great Britain.

The official honours list is revealed as part of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday celebrations in June, just weeks after Tom turns 100.

READ MORE: Captain Tom Moore awarded Pride of Britain Award on Good Morning Britain after raising £28million for the NHS

The World War II veteran completed 100 laps of his garden to raise funds for the NHS.
The World War II veteran completed 100 laps of his garden to raise funds for the NHS. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: "Tom’s outstanding contribution to the public’s charitable efforts have seen him become a national treasure.

"Thousands of nominations have poured in for him and he's been put forward for the shortlist to get an official honour for recognition of his charity work and the positive impact he's had on the whole of the country during the pandemic.

"The committee's shortlists will go to the Prime Minister for approval first and it's likely Tom's nomination will pass with no objections.

"Most of the nominations have been asking for him to be recognised with a CBE, the highest ranking of the orders.

"Tom’s contribution to both fundraising and lifting the spirits of the people of the UK and around the world has been outstanding."

READ MORE: How is Captain Tom Moore's fundraising money helping the NHS and will JustGiving profit from it?

Tom was given a Pride of Britain award on Good Morning Britain earlier this week.
Tom was given a Pride of Britain award on Good Morning Britain earlier this week. Picture: ITV

The grandfather, who lives in Bedfordshire, won the nation's hearts after he revealed he was attempting to walk 100 laps of his garden to drum up cash for the COVID-19 crisis fund.

His valiant efforts captured people's kind spirits and sparked hundreds of thousands of cash donations, which bumped up the total to £28million.

Since Tom's initial fundraiser campaign, he has gone on to break two Guinness World Records, landing the UK's number one chart spot with his cover of You'll Never Walk Alone.

He became the oldest person to have scored a number one single, and he single-handedly raised the most money ever recorded by simply walking.

READ MORE: Prince Louis honours the NHS in new birthday pictures taken by mum Kate Middleton

After being told of his impressive feats, Tom said: "What wonderful news to receive today, a No.1 single and a record breaker too – my grandchildren can’t believe I am a chart-topper.

"I have to thank Michael Ball, the NHS Voices of Care Choir and everyone behind the scenes, who shared their talents and expertise in order to raise money for the NHS, to whom we owe so much.

"And, of course, the public for buying the single and donating – we’re in this together, and I am forever grateful for your support. And this just proves ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’."

