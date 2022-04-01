Here's how much your council tax is increasing by today

By Naomi Bartram

How much will my council tax go up today? Here's a full list of authorities in England.

Council tax is set to rise an average of 3.5% across England today, adding to the soaring energy prices and National Insurance.

And if you were wondering exactly how much yours is set to increase, the government has published a full list of council tax levels for each local authority in England.

While each band has increased by different amounts, the average Band D property is seeing a rise of £67.

Meanwhile, the average Band A bill will rise to £1,310, Band B to £1,529 and Band C to £1,747 a year.

Band D is used for comparisons as it is in the middle of the range, while band A properties have the lowest value and band H have the highest in England.

According to the data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, Northumberland now has the highest council tax in the country.

Here, a Band D property will pay around £1,988 per year.

On the other end of the scale, the cheapest area for council tax is Westminster in central London, where Band D households pay £866.

Some local authorities are also increasing taxes more than the 3.5%, including Cambridgeshire which is going up by 4.99% and East Sussex by 4.49%.

Out of 329 local authorities, council tax will be falling in four areas which are Mansfield, Selby, South Ribble and Wandsworth.

This data doesn’t take into consideration the £150 rebate that will be given to households in Bands A to D by the government.

While this was supposed to help with rising energy costs, it will now be used by most households to subsidise the rise in council tax.

The average 3.5% rise is actually below last year’s increase, which was 4.4%, and is also the lowest year-on-year rise since 2016.

You can search for your Council Tax band here on the government's website, or find it on last year's bill.

