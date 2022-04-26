Kate Middleton wears recycled dress in surprise appearance with Prince William

26 April 2022, 10:18 | Updated: 26 April 2022, 10:20

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance in London today
Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance in London today. Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning white dress for the Anzac Day commemorations in London yesterday.

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a recycled dress in London yesterday as she made a surprise appearance with her husband Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in Whitehall to commemorate Australians and New Zealanders on Anzac Day.

Prince William was there in place of his brother Prince Harry, who held the role before stepping down as a senior member of the royal family.

She attended the event in the same dress she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening
She attended the event in the same dress she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening. Picture: Getty

It was announced at the last minute that Kate Middleton would also be joining him for a service of commemoration and thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Kate at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015
Kate at Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015. Picture: Getty

She wore a stunning Alexander McQueen coat dress to the ceremony, the same one she wore to Princess Charlotte's christening in 2015.

Kate coupled the dress with a large headband, black shoes, and a black bag.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Anzac Day commemoration in London
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Anzac Day commemoration in London. Picture: Getty

Anzac Day, which falls on April 25, marks the anniversary of the start of the First World War Gallipoli landings. It is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand.

Prince Harry had previously been the royal the Queen asked to lay the wreath down on her behalf, a task which he undertook in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

He announced his decision to step down as a working royal in 2020, and has since moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie, two, and Lilibet, 10 months.

