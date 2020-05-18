KFC is reopening 500 branches for delivery and takeaway this week
18 May 2020, 11:08 | Updated: 18 May 2020, 11:21
The full list of KFC restaurants reopening across the UK has been revealed.
If you’ve been missing your favourite takeaway during lockdown then we have some good news, as KFC is reopening 500 of its stores up and down the country.
According to The Sun, the fast food chain is preparing to get almost 50% of its restaurants up and running by the end of the week.
Those takeaways which are reopened will operate with a limited menu, allowing restaurants to run with social distancing measures and less staff in kitchens.
Workers are being kept apart with two metre zones marked by tape on the floor and perspex screens have also been installed.
All branches were shut on March 23 due to the coronavirus crisis, but some have been slowly reopening for either home delivery, drive-thru or click and collect over the past fortnight.
Dining areas will remain closed, as per Government guidelines, and delivery options will be available through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats. See the list of KFC's currently open below:
KFC's open for delivery and drive-through
Aldershot - Ash Road
Hulme - Greenheys Lane West
Portsmouth - Pompey Centre
Birmingham - New Oscott
Heaton Chapel - Monarch Leisure Park
Tamworth - Ventura Retail Park
Enfield - Coliseum Retail Park
Glasgow - Great Western Retail Park
Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road
Wolverhampton - Bentley Bridge Pleasure Pk
Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk
Bury - Moorgate Retail Park
Romford - Colchester Road
Tyburn - Kingsbury Road
Norwich - Mile Cross Lane
Grimsby - Birchin Way
Oxley - Bushbury Lane
Bloxwich - Leamore Lane
Wythenshawe - Rowlands Way
East Kilbride - Kingsgate Retail Park
Slough - Farnham Road
Colindale - The Hyde
Alperton - Western Avenue
Rochdale - Kingsway Retail Park
Manchester Fort Shopping Park
Farnworth - Albert Road
Ipswich - Cardinal Park
Ashford - Eureka Leisure Park
Broadstairs - Westwood Retail Park
Dover - Honey Wood Retail Park
Wakefield - Westgate Retail Park
Glasgow - Nitshill Road
Northampton - Towcester Road
Sheffield - Queens Road
Leyton - Lea Bridge Road
Weymouth - Jubilee Close
Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park
Oldbury - Wolverhampton Road
Wolverhampton - Penn Road Retail Park
Durham - City Retail Park
Scunthorpe - Lakeside Retail Park
KFC's open for delivery only:
Manchester - Deansgate
Brighton - Western Road
Putney - High Street
Mornington Crescent
Hammersmith - Kings Street
Birmingham - Martineau Place
Wrexham - St Georges Crescent
Southampton - Above Bar Street
Lancaster - Penny Street
Whitechapel - High Street
Brighton - London Road
Bournemouth - Winborne Road
Poole - Ashley Road
Gillingham - Canterbury Street
Edinburgh - South Charlotte Street
Plymouth - Mutley Plain
Epsom - High Street
London - Walworth Road
Ashford - Middlesex
Ealing - The Mall
Crawley - High Street
Hastings - Wellington Place
Woolwich - Thomas Street
Northampton - Alexander Terrace
Leyton - High Road
Hayes End - Uxbridge Road
Cardiff - Queen Street
Penge - High Street
This comes after the fast food chain announced it was reopening 16 restaurants for takeaway in person earlier this month.
Speaking in early May, Paula MacKenzie, managing director for KFC UK and Ireland, said: "I'm really proud of the way we, with our franchise partners, have been able to carefully get some of our restaurants back open for delivery over the last two weeks.
"This next stage allows us to continue to provide wider access to hot food for those who need it most, whether that's key workers after a long shift or those working from home who need a quick, affordable dinner for the family.
"I'm hugely appreciative of our team members who have returned to work - it's a challenging time for everyone, but we're so glad to play our part in helping to feed the nation."
Meanwhile, McDonalds reopened a select 15 branches for deliveries on May 13.
We are pleased to confirm the 15 restaurants we will open for McDelivery only from 13th May. pic.twitter.com/WkGsAjg83M— McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 5, 2020
In an announcement released last week, bosses revealed which stores have opened their doors once more - including Chelmsford, Dalston and Harrow.
In the statement, the chain said: "Slowly, but safely we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis."
