KFC is reopening 500 branches for delivery and takeaway this week

KFC is reopening 500 of it's branches this week. Picture: Getty Images

The full list of KFC restaurants reopening across the UK has been revealed.

If you’ve been missing your favourite takeaway during lockdown then we have some good news, as KFC is reopening 500 of its stores up and down the country.

According to The Sun, the fast food chain is preparing to get almost 50% of its restaurants up and running by the end of the week.

Those takeaways which are reopened will operate with a limited menu, allowing restaurants to run with social distancing measures and less staff in kitchens.

Workers are being kept apart with two metre zones marked by tape on the floor and perspex screens have also been installed.

KFC is slowly opening more stores across the UK. Picture: Getty Images

All branches were shut on March 23 due to the coronavirus crisis, but some have been slowly reopening for either home delivery, drive-thru or click and collect over the past fortnight.

Dining areas will remain closed, as per Government guidelines, and delivery options will be available through Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats. See the list of KFC's currently open below:

KFC's open for delivery and drive-through

Aldershot - Ash Road

Hulme - Greenheys Lane West

Portsmouth - Pompey Centre

Birmingham - New Oscott

Heaton Chapel - Monarch Leisure Park

Tamworth - Ventura Retail Park

Enfield - Coliseum Retail Park

Glasgow - Great Western Retail Park

Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road

Wolverhampton - Bentley Bridge Pleasure Pk

Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk

Bury - Moorgate Retail Park

Romford - Colchester Road

Tyburn - Kingsbury Road

Norwich - Mile Cross Lane

Grimsby - Birchin Way

Oxley - Bushbury Lane

Bloxwich - Leamore Lane

Wythenshawe - Rowlands Way

East Kilbride - Kingsgate Retail Park

Slough - Farnham Road

Colindale - The Hyde

Alperton - Western Avenue

Rochdale - Kingsway Retail Park

Manchester Fort Shopping Park

Farnworth - Albert Road

Ipswich - Cardinal Park

Ashford - Eureka Leisure Park

Broadstairs - Westwood Retail Park

Dover - Honey Wood Retail Park

Wakefield - Westgate Retail Park

Glasgow - Nitshill Road

Northampton - Towcester Road

Sheffield - Queens Road

Leyton - Lea Bridge Road

Weymouth - Jubilee Close

Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park

Oldbury - Wolverhampton Road

Wolverhampton - Penn Road Retail Park

Durham - City Retail Park

Scunthorpe - Lakeside Retail Park

KFC's open for delivery only:

Manchester - Deansgate

Brighton - Western Road

Putney - High Street

Mornington Crescent

Hammersmith - Kings Street

Birmingham - Martineau Place

Wrexham - St Georges Crescent

Southampton - Above Bar Street

Lancaster - Penny Street

Whitechapel - High Street

Brighton - London Road

Bournemouth - Winborne Road

Poole - Ashley Road

Gillingham - Canterbury Street

Edinburgh - South Charlotte Street

Plymouth - Mutley Plain

Epsom - High Street

London - Walworth Road

Ashford - Middlesex

Ealing - The Mall

Crawley - High Street

Hastings - Wellington Place

Woolwich - Thomas Street

Northampton - Alexander Terrace

Leyton - High Road

Hayes End - Uxbridge Road

Cardiff - Queen Street

Penge - High Street

This comes after the fast food chain announced it was reopening 16 restaurants for takeaway in person earlier this month.

Speaking in early May, Paula MacKenzie, managing director for KFC UK and Ireland, said: "I'm really proud of the way we, with our franchise partners, have been able to carefully get some of our restaurants back open for delivery over the last two weeks.

"This next stage allows us to continue to provide wider access to hot food for those who need it most, whether that's key workers after a long shift or those working from home who need a quick, affordable dinner for the family.

"I'm hugely appreciative of our team members who have returned to work - it's a challenging time for everyone, but we're so glad to play our part in helping to feed the nation."

Meanwhile, McDonalds reopened a select 15 branches for deliveries on May 13.

We are pleased to confirm the 15 restaurants we will open for McDelivery only from 13th May. pic.twitter.com/WkGsAjg83M — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 5, 2020

In an announcement released last week, bosses revealed which stores have opened their doors once more - including Chelmsford, Dalston and Harrow.

In the statement, the chain said: "Slowly, but safely we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis."

