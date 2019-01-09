Footage showing prowler licking woman's doorbell will send a shiver down your spine

Roberto Daniel Arroyo was caught licking his neighbour's doorbell on CCTV. Picture: Salinas Police Department

A man in the US was caught on CCTV licking his neighbour's doorbell and urinating in her garden

In news that will almost certainly ruin your life forever, a man in California has been filmed licking his neighbour's DOORBELL for THREE HOURS.

In undoubtedly one of the most disturbing pieces of CCTV footage the world has ever seen, a man called Roberto Daniel Arroyo is seen snogging (?!) Sylvia Dungan's family home on New Year's Eve in the town of Salinas.

And to make things more concerning, Sylvia's kids were in the house asleep while it was going on, and she and her husband were out.

A spokesperson for Salinas Police Department told ABC7: "We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear, it didn't take us long to identify the individual."

Arroyo, 33, was also filmed moving an extension cord and relieving himself in the front garden.

Syliva Dungan told KION: "You kind of laugh about it afterwards because, technically, he didn't harm anybody, he didn't break anything."

Roberto Daniel Arroyo targeted his neighbour's doorbell. Picture: Salinas Police Department

She added: "This just kind of reinforces how important it is to have security within your home."

The family also made clear that they had gone to great efforts to clean the affected doorbell.

Their neighbour Francisco Javier Estrada said: "I thought I'd seen it all, but this takes the cake."

