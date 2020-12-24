Meghan and Harry give rare glimpse of Archie in new family Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their Christmas card - which sees them sat in the garden with son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their long-awaited Christmas card through animal rescue centre the Mayhew, which they are patrons of.

The card is a drawing of an adorable photo of the family sat outside with two dogs, and sees Harry holding 18-month-old Archie while Meghan sits cross-legged on the floor.

It reads: "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year".

The photo was taken by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who the family are thought to be spending Christmas with.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

A spokesperson for the family said: "The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

A message from Meghan in the card reads: "This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind.

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in May 2019. Picture: PA

"From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

Caroline Yates, Mayhew CEO, said: "We are delighted to have the Duchess of Sussex as our Patron, and she has shone a huge light on our community-based animal welfare work over the last two years. We were especially honoured to recently receive a personal donation from the Duke and Duchess, which will enable us to help even more cats, dogs and pet owners in need over this tough winter period."

