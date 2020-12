Meghan and Harry give rare glimpse of Archie in new family Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their Christmas card - which sees them sat in the garden with son Archie.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their long-awaited Christmas card through animal rescue centre the Mayhew, which they are patrons of.

The card is a drawing of an adorable photo of the family sat outside with two dogs, and sees Harry holding 18-month-old Archie while Meghan sits cross-legged on the floor.

It reads: "Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year".

The photo was taken by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, who the family are thought to be spending Christmas with.

Weโ€™re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. ๐Ÿ’œ From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. ๐ŸŽ„๐Ÿถ๐Ÿฑ

Find out more! ๐Ÿ‘‰ https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew ๐Ÿถ๐Ÿฑ (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

A spokesperson for the family said: "The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchessโ€™s mother.

"The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays."

A message from Meghan in the card reads: "This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind.

Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in May 2019. Picture: PA

"From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our UK patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us."

Caroline Yates, Mayhew CEO, said: "We are delighted to have the Duchess of Sussex as our Patron, and she has shone a huge light on our community-based animal welfare work over the last two years. We were especially honoured to recently receive a personal donation from the Duke and Duchess, which will enable us to help even more cats, dogs and pet owners in need over this tough winter period."

