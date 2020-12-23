See what happened to the cast of How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Grinch cast is all grown up. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram/Universal

Where are the cast of The Grinch now? And what have they done since?

It’s hard to believe How The Grinch Stole Christmas was released 20 years ago.

The 2000 Dr Zeuss adaptation tells the story of a Christmas-hating Grinch who plans to ruin the big day for all of the residents of Whoville.

Unsurprisingly, it now tops the list of the nation’s favourite festive films, along with the likes of Home Alone and Love Actually.

So, to celebrate another year of watching it at least five times while sat in our PJs, drinking hot chocolate, let’s take a look at what the cast are doing now.

Jim Carey as The Grinch

Jim Carey played The Grinch. Picture: Getty Images

Obviously, Jim Carey was a huge star before The Grinch and has continued to be a huge star after the film too.

His credits include Bruce Almighty, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Read More: Here's what happened to the cast of Home Alone

Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who

Taylor Momsen starred as Cindy Lou Who in The Grinch. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

After becoming a child star, Taylor has gone on to continue her career in the limelight.

She starred as Jenny Humphrey in Gossip Girl but now has turned her hand to music and is the lead singer of rock band The Pretty Reckless.

Bill Irwin as Lou Lou Who

Bill Irwin starred as Lou Lou Who in The Grinch. Picture: Universal Pictures/PA Images

Bill Irwin is still an actor and went on to star in crime dramas like CSI and Law & Order.

He has also won plenty of awards including a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his appearance as George in the revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 2005.

The star also received a 2008 CFCA Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Rachel Getting Married.

Molly Shannon as Betty Lou Who

Molly Shannon starred as Betty Lou Who in The Grinch. Picture: Universal Pictures/PA Images

Actress Molly Shannon is still a huge star and has gone on to add many strings to her showbiz bow.

She appeared in Saturday Night Live from 1995 to 2001 and has also starred in Osmosis Jones, My Boss's Daughter and Scary Movie.

In 2017, she won the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Other People.

Jeffrey Tambor as Mayor Augustus Maywho

Jeffrey Tambor starred as Mayor Augustus Maywho in The Grinch. Picture: Universal Pictures/PA Images

After starring as hapless Mayor Augustus, Jeffrey has had a string of big acting roles.

These include Hellboy, The Hangover trilogy, The Death of Stalin and Transparent.

Christine Baranski as Martha May Whovier

Christine Baranski starred as Martha May Whovier in The Grinch. Picture: Universal Pictures/PA Images

You might recognise Christine Baranski from her long list of acting credits.

She has since starred in The Good Wife, Chicago, The Big Bang Theory and of course, she plays Tanya in Mamma Mia.

Now Read: What the cast of Love Actually look like 17 years after the film’s debut