The strict northern lockdown laws with fines of £3,200 that come into force today

New laws come into force in the North of England today. Picture: PA Images

What are the lockdown rules in the north of England? And which areas are affected?

A list of new lockdown rules have come into effect in the north of England today.

Manchester, parts of east Lancashire and West Yorkshire are facing stricter measures in a bid to slow down the spread of coronavirus after a rise in cases.

The Health Protection Regulations 2020 were published on Tuesday afternoon and came into force from midnight on Wednesday.

These include a ban on people from different households meeting in private homes or gardens.

People could face fines of up to £3200 for flouting lockdown rules. Picture: PA Images

Anyone found ignoring the rules could be fined £100, or up to a maximum of £3,200 for repeat offences.

While the rules were put in place on July 31, there has been a delay in imposing the laws.

The decision comes after Public Health England data showed coronavirus cases reaching worrying levels.

What are the new lockdown laws in the north of England?

As well as banning people from meeting up in households, the laws also stops any meetings between households in areas outside the lockdown zone.

This includes homes in nearby towns which are not subject to the local lockdown.

While pubs and restaurants will remain open, two households will no longer be allowed to mix indoors.

This also includes cafes, shops, places of worship, community centres, leisure and entertainment venues.

People living in the lockdown zones can still continue to meet in outdoor public spaces in groups of up to six people, but they will still be required to socially distance.

They also cannot meet in groups of more than 30 in public places.

However, the ban doesn’t include hotels, campsites and guest houses or include other buildings such as care homes.

The restrictions will be reviewed once every 14 days and the first will take place by August 19.

What areas are in lockdown in England?

Places in the north of England which are affected are: Blackburn with Darwen and Bradford, Bolton, Bury, Manchester, Oldham, Rochdale, Salford, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford, Wigan, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Rossendale, Calderdale and Kirklees.

Legislation papers say the restriction zone could change at any time as directed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

