Does Eat Out To Help Out apply to Deliveroo, Just Eat and other takeaways?

What are the rules for Eat Out To Help Out and does it apply to takeaways and drive-thrus? Find out your need-to-know.

Eat Out To Help Out launched yesterday, meaning Brits can enjoy 50 per cent off (up to £10 a head) their meals at restaurants, pubs and other foot outlets.

From Monday August 3 until Monday August 31, the price of your food and non-alcoholic drinks will be cut in half as part of the government scheme.

Many chain restaurants are taking part, as well as a number of independent eateries.

But does it apply to takeaways? Here's your need-to-know on the rules.

Does Eat Out To Help Out work for takeaways?

Eat Out To Help Out is only available when you eat in the venue, meaning you cannot use the discount for takeaways like Just Eat or Deliveroo.

You will also not be able to use the discount if you pick up the food yourself.

Does Eat Out To Help Out apply to Drive-thrus?

The scheme will also not be applied to food bought at Drive-thrus of places like Burger King McDonald's and KFC, as you have to dine in to be eligible.

How does Eat Out To Help Out work? Do you need a voucher?

Anyone dining in participating restaurants, pubs and foot outlets on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August will have 50 per cent taken off their bill (up to £10 a head).

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said last month: "Meals eaten at any participating business will be 50% off up to a maximum discount of £10 per head for everyone, including children. We can all eat out to help out."

The discount applies to meals for kids and adults, as well as non-alcoholic drinks.

You can find your local participating restaurants with this handy postcode checker.

Many chain restaurants are taking part in the scheme - find out the full list here.

