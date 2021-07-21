Policeman defends himself for stopping to eat an ice cream after a long day on the job

The policeman took to Twitter to defend himself. Picture: Jam Press

By Heart reporter

A British policeman defended himself online after stopping to enjoy an ice cream after a difficult day at work.

A policeman has released a statement defending himself for stopping for ice cream after facing three post mortems in one day.

Officer Chris, who works in England, stopped to have an ice cream with his colleague in the heat last Saturday.

He said that the duo were 'drained' after a 'major incident', but that a little girl came over to chat and lightened the mood.

She showed them her teddy bear, and have them high fives and fist bumps to cheer them up after a difficult day.

After becoming concerned that it might not look good for them to have been seen taking a break in public, Chris took to Twitter to share an image of the ice cream alongside a message.

The policeman shared the statement online. Picture: Jam Press

He revealed that he had taken a break after a long day. Picture: Jam Press

A little girl had cheered them up after a long shift. Picture: Jam Press

He wrote: "Yesterday my colleague and I sat outside of a hospital, on the bonnet of my patrol car, each eating an ice cream.

"While sat, we talked to a 3-year-old girl who wanted to show us her teddy bear, and gave her a high five and a fist bump.

"She & her mum had no idea that the two of us had just stepped out of our 3rd post mortem in under 24hrs, following a major incident in our force area.

"We were mentally, physically & emotionally drained. But we were, are, and remain, committed to the investigation.

"So yeah, it may look to be two cops perched on a BMW patrol car eating an ice cream - but to us both it was so much more.

Chris received praise for sharing his story. Picture: Jam Press

"Did it look good? Maybe not. Did it feel good? Absolutely.

"Eat the ice cream."

The post has racked up over a thousand likes, with many people praising the policemen.

One person wrote: "That’s what people on the outside don’t know. What you’ve just been through and how you’re handling it.

Social media was full of praise for the policeman. Picture: Jam Press

"Children can be the best medicine sometimes – even other people’s…"

Another added: "Not forgetting the positive effect that is likely to have had on that little girl and maybe her mum who will remember you as two nice cops eating ice cream."

A third wrote: "Super human no, a super human most definitely. It takes a very special human to pull on those boots day after day and face whatever is thrown at them."