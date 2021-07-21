Tesco staff patrolling car parks for dogs left in hot cars as heatwave continues

Tesco are doing their bit to help keep dogs safe in the hot weather. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Alice Dear

Tesco have teamed up with the RSCPA to help keep dogs safe as temperatures soar to 31 degrees in some areas of the UK.

Tesco staff are patrolling their car parks over the summer months in a bid to keep dogs safe in the high temperatures.

This week in the UK, we've been treated to a heatwave, with the Sunday marking the hottest day of the year so far.

And while the sunshine is a welcome change to the grey weather we had before, it is important for us to keep not only ourselves safe, but also our furry friends.

Tesco have teamed up with animal charity RSCPA and will be checking customers aren't leaving their dogs in hot cars while they shop.

Tesco have teamed up with RSCPA and will be patrolling their car parks. Picture: Alamy

Members of staff have also been trained to recognise the signs of heatstroke in canines.

The new practice started in Birmingham, and has since started up in the West Midlands, as well as a number of other Tesco locations across England.

It is so important to keep your dogs cool and hydrated in the hot months. Picture: Getty

It only needs to be 20 degrees for your dog's life to be put at risk, and with temperatures in the UK hitting high 20s and moving into the low 30s in some areas, now is a very dangerous time for our beloved canine friends.

If a dog gets heatstroke, there is only a 50 to 60 per cent chance they will survive.

The RSCPA warns dog owners that a dog should never be left in a car on a warm day, even if the windows are left open and they are parked in a shaded area.

They explain in a recent warning: "A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm.

"When it’s 22 degrees, in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour.’

Signs of heatstroke in dogs:

Panting, which increases as the heatstroke progresses

Drooling

Salivating

Agitation

Restlessness

Bright red tongue

Very red or pale gums

Increased heart rate

Breathing distress

Vomiting (possibly with blood)

Diarrhoea (possibly with blood)

Visit the RSCPA here for more information on keeping your dog safe.