Tesco staff patrolling car parks for dogs left in hot cars as heatwave continues

21 July 2021, 14:02

Tesco are doing their bit to help keep dogs safe in the hot weather
Tesco are doing their bit to help keep dogs safe in the hot weather. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tesco have teamed up with the RSCPA to help keep dogs safe as temperatures soar to 31 degrees in some areas of the UK.

Tesco staff are patrolling their car parks over the summer months in a bid to keep dogs safe in the high temperatures.

This week in the UK, we've been treated to a heatwave, with the Sunday marking the hottest day of the year so far.

And while the sunshine is a welcome change to the grey weather we had before, it is important for us to keep not only ourselves safe, but also our furry friends.

Tesco have teamed up with animal charity RSCPA and will be checking customers aren't leaving their dogs in hot cars while they shop.

Tesco have teamed up with RSCPA and will be patrolling their car parks
Tesco have teamed up with RSCPA and will be patrolling their car parks. Picture: Alamy

Members of staff have also been trained to recognise the signs of heatstroke in canines.

The new practice started in Birmingham, and has since started up in the West Midlands, as well as a number of other Tesco locations across England.

It is so important to keep your dogs cool and hydrated in the hot months
It is so important to keep your dogs cool and hydrated in the hot months. Picture: Getty

It only needs to be 20 degrees for your dog's life to be put at risk, and with temperatures in the UK hitting high 20s and moving into the low 30s in some areas, now is a very dangerous time for our beloved canine friends.

If a dog gets heatstroke, there is only a 50 to 60 per cent chance they will survive.

The RSCPA warns dog owners that a dog should never be left in a car on a warm day, even if the windows are left open and they are parked in a shaded area.

They explain in a recent warning: "A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn’t feel that warm.

"When it’s 22 degrees, in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour.’

Signs of heatstroke in dogs:

  • Panting, which increases as the heatstroke progresses
  • Drooling
  • Salivating
  • Agitation
  • Restlessness
  • Bright red tongue
  • Very red or pale gums
  • Increased heart rate
  • Breathing distress
  • Vomiting (possibly with blood)
  • Diarrhoea (possibly with blood)

Visit the RSCPA here for more information on keeping your dog safe.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Can you spot the snake?

Can you spot the snake hidden in this patch of trees?

The weather is set to heat up next month

Met Office forecasts second big heatwave next month

Your fan could be making you hotter in the heatwave

Why using a fan in the heatwave could actually be making you hotter
Are you determined to have good weather on your wedding day?

This weather calculator will tell you how likely rain is on your wedding day

Weddings

Peppa Pig is a beloved kids' TV programme

Peppa Pig has American kids speaking in English accents

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Jamie Oliver was interrupted by a storm while filming his Christmas special

Video shows shock moment Jamie Oliver's film set is battered by hail storm

Celebrities

Tyler Cruickshank has entered the Love Island villa

Who is Love Island's Tyler Cruickshank? Age, Career and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island bombshell Abigail has entered the villa

Who is Love Island's Abigail Rawlings? Age, job and Instagram revealed...

TV & Movies

Where was Sexy Beasts filmed?

Where was Netflix dating show Sexy Beasts filmed?

TV & Movies

Adele is reportedly dating Rich

Who is Adele's rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul?

Celebrities

Grease prequel TV series Rise of the Pink Ladies has been confirmed

Grease is getting a prequel TV series all about the Pink Ladies

TV & Movies