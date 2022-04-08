Primark finally launches new website where shoppers can browse clothes

8 April 2022, 08:09 | Updated: 8 April 2022, 10:04

Primark has launched their brand new website
Primark has launched their brand new website. Picture: Alamy/Primark
Primark online shopping: How does the new website work? Here's what we know...

Primark has finally unveiled its brand new website which allows customers to browse their favourite styles.

While the service will not yet allow shoppers to buy clothes online, it has the ability to check the availability of products in its 191 stores across the country.

Primark has said it will ‘better connect the journey between searching online and then shopping in store’.

The way it works is with a traffic light system, so if an item has a green light, it is in stock.

You can now browse Primark products online
You can now browse Primark products online. Picture: Primark

Orange means there are a few left, red means it's sold out but will be returning soon and a grey light means the item is not stocked in that particular store.

The online portal also gives shoppers more details on all their products including how it is made and care instructions.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: "We know our customers love the experience of shopping with Primark and the surprises they pick up when they come into our stores – it’s what makes Primark special.

“However, we know that they also want to browse the latest collections online and be able to check availability, which is what our new website makes possible for the first time."

"This new website and new features mark a significant step forward for our business and represent a shift in the role of digital at Primark.

"The new site also gives us a great opportunity to reach a whole new set of customers, enabling us to showcase the great range of products we offer when they're browsing online to help tempt them into our stores."

Primark has said the website will constantly be developing to allow a log-in and wishlist function.

Primark refuses to create a delivery function
Primark refuses to create a delivery function. Picture: Alamy

But there are no plans to launch a delivery option, with the company refusing to change their sales tactic.

This comes after the retailer lost millions of pounds during Covid lockdowns as customers could not order their products online.

However, in its most recent trading update, the data shows UK sales for the 16 weeks to 8 January were ahead of the same period last year, but still 10% behind pre-pandemic levels.

