What name does Prince George use at school?

22 July 2021, 11:16 | Updated: 22 July 2021, 12:00

Prince George is known by a different name at his school in Battersea
Prince George is known by a different name at his school in Battersea. Picture: Getty/Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George's friends and teachers reportedly call him by a different name at his school in Battersea, south London.

Prince George's official title is His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge, but the eldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William reportedly goes by a different name at school.

The eight-year-old, who celebrated his birthday this week, is said to be known as George Cambridge to his friends and teachers at Thomas' School in Battersea, south London.

According to the Mirror, his name comes from his mother and father's titles, with both known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

His younger sister Charlotte, six, is also known as Charlotte Cambridge at the school, and it is likely that their younger brother Louis, three, will adopt the same name when he's old enough to attend.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend school in Battersea, south London
Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend school in Battersea, south London. Picture: Getty

Prince William was known as William Wales, in a nod to his father, the Prince of Wales' title.

Mountbatten-Windsor is the official surname of the Queen's descendents, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet, using that name.

It is the merge of the official royal surname - Windsor - and Prince Philip's surname before he became a nationalised British citizen - Mountbatten.

Prince George turned eight this week, and his parents marked the occasion by sharing an adorable new photograph of him.

The picture was taken by his mother Kate Middleton, and shows him beaming while sat near a green field.

A statement from Kensington Palace read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new photograph of Prince George ahead of his eighth birthday tomorrow."

