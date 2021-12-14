The Queen gave Archie an unusual Christmas present last year

14 December 2021, 12:23 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 12:38

Prince Harry previously offered an adorable insight into his family life
Prince Harry previously offered an adorable insight into his family life. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Prince Harry previously revealed that Archie 'loved' an unusual Christmas present gifted from The Queen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earlier this year, Prince Harry shared a rare insight into his family life, revealing that his grandmother The Queen had gifted his two-year-old son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas 2020.

Speaking during an interview for The Late Late Show with James Corden, he revealed that Meghan Markle has requested the gift, and that Archie 'loved' his present.

He said: My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker.

The Queen gifted Archie a waffle maker in 2020
The Queen gifted Archie a waffle maker in 2020. Picture: Getty

"So she sent us a waffle maker for Archie, so breakfast now Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes.

"He loves it. And now I have waffles for breakfast, bit of yoghurt, bit of jam on top. I don't know if that's the right thing to do. Berries, bit of honey."

Prince Harry made the revelation to James Corden earlier this year
Prince Harry made the revelation to James Corden earlier this year. Picture: The Late Late Show

At this point, James interrupted him, saying: "Sorry you're glossing over the fact that I cannot for the life of me imagine the Queen ordering a waffle maker to be sent to Santa Barbara. I can't get my head around it."

Harry then replied: "I don't even know how to comment on that.

"Archie wakes up in the morning and literally just goes 'waffle?'.

