Restaurant pleads with diners after 22 no-shows in one evening

The restaurant has pleaded with customers to call ahead if they need to cancel a booking (stock images). Picture: Getty

A restaurant has pleaded with diners to honour their bookings or call in advance after enduring 22 no-shows in one night.

The owners of a restaurant in Yorkshire have pleaded with the public to call in advance if they can no longer make their booking.

Read more: Schools in England allowed to finish for Christmas early 'so teachers can have proper break'

Chapters in Stokesley was "fully booked" endured 22 no-shows in one evening after being 'fully-booked' on Saturday night, and had to deal with a huge amount of food going to waste.

The owner of Chapters took to social media to request that people let them know if they need to cancel. Picture: Google Maps

As reported by Gazette Live, people have condemned the no-shows as "rude, selfish and inconsiderate" as waiters had turned walk-ins away to make room for people that never bothered to turn up.

A post made on the restaurant's social media page on Sunday reads: "Last night we were fully booked, on paper!

Read more: This Morning's etiquette expert says it is unacceptable to put tinsel on your Christmas tree

"We had 22 people not turn up."This meant we ran at half capacity with a full team of staff on, ready to serve a full restaurant, full prep done in the kitchen, which went to waste.

"We turned people away at the door as we reluctantly told them we were fully booked.

"We know sometimes plans can change and a table needs to be cancelled, all we expect is a phone call.

"We have been closed for a month and the hospitality industry is suffering, please if you do have a table reservation with us and need to cancel, please just pick up the phone and talk to us!"

NOW READ:

Historic moment Margaret Keenan, 90, becomes first Brit to get coronavirus vaccine jab