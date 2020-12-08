This Morning's etiquette expert says it is unacceptable to put tinsel on your Christmas tree

William Hanson dubbed tinsel not acceptable as a Christmas tree decoration. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Alice Dear

Tinsel-lovers have been left outraged by etiquette expert William Hanson's comments.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left shocked on This Morning after etiquette expert William Hanson said tinsel was unacceptable as a decoration for a Christmas tree.

He went against interior designer Kelly Hoppen's previous statement that said tinsel was absolutely fine to have in the house during the festive period.

The etiquette expert was not keen on fake Christmas trees either. Picture: ITV

William Hanson appeared on the show on Tuesday to judge caller's trees, telling them whether they are tacky or not.

During the segment, he marked people down for not having real trees, for having musical decorations or battery-powered lights.

He also deemed tinsel unacceptable as a decoration, to many people's horror.

Many people agreed that tinsel is 'tacky'. Picture: ITV

On the show, Holly asked him: "Is tinsel not a good thing, as Kelly Happen – who is a very well respected interior designer – said tinsel was a go-go?"

Turning his nose up, William said: "Oh dear, that's a shame."

He went on: "Tinsel was originally terribly smart, it goes back to Germany in the 17th century, and it was made from solid silver that was sort of hammered and it was so so smart.

"Now, it's made from PVC. And if PVC is in this year then, well you know, if Kelly Hoppen says it take it with a pinch of salt."

Phillip joked to the etiquette expert: "So tinsel is only worthwhile having if it is hammered silver?"

William, what a great character to have on #thismorning 😂

Tinsel opinions making me laugh - ‘if PVC is in this year than fine’ — abigail freeman (@freeman_abigail) December 8, 2020

I love tinsel. It smells of Christmas past... #ThisMorning — Victoria (@ToriaTowers) December 8, 2020

Tinsel is tacky awful stuff #ThisMorning — Sonia ✨ (@Sondotcom21) December 8, 2020

Some tinsel-lovers were left shocked by the comments, while others agreed with him that tinsel is tacky.

One person wrote: "Tinsel is tacky awful stuff", while another added: "Am I the only one who's hates tinsel on trees! So tacky!"

However, some defended the classic decoration, with one posting: "I love tinsel. It smells of Christmas past".

