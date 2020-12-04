The most popular festive baby names revealed, including Joy, Emmanuel and Karen

By Alice Dear

It's the most wonderful time of the year – so why not name your child after the festive period?

New parents can be inspired by many things when it comes to naming their child, from classic books to nature and even astrology.

And for those babies born in December, many parents opt for festive names to remember the most wonderful time of the year.

If you'd love to give your child a jolly baby name, look no further, as new research has revealed the most popular festive baby names at the moment.

The research, carried out by OnBuy, found that Mary was the most popular festive baby name for girls, with a total of 11,303,734 currently holding the moniker.

For boys, the most popular Christmas baby name was David, with 13,500,000 little ones given the Biblical name.

In second place for girls was Gloria with 3,345,404, followed by Karen with 3,049,118.

Now, we know what you're thinking, what does the name Karen have to do with Christmas? Well, in the story of Frosty the Snowman, Karen is the name of the girl who returns him to the North Pole.

In second place for boys was Michael with 11,482,415 holding this Hebrew name meaning 'who is like God'.

In third place was Jospeh, the name of Mary's husband, with 8,631,678 babies.

Top 10 festive baby girl names

Mary

Gloria

Karen

Angel

Carol

Christina

Virgina

Rachel

Joy

Natalia

Top 10 festive baby boy names

David

Michael

Joseph

Emmanuel

Jesus

Gabriel

Christian

Frank

Christopher

Felix

And even if you wouldn't pick a Christmas-themed name for your baby, the research found that a huge eight out of ten parents would consider a festive name for their newborn.

Of these parents, 84 per cent said they believe their child having a festive name would make people more cheerful around them due to festive connotations.

