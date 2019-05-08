How many grandchildren and great-grandchildren does the Queen have?

After the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby, the Queen has another great-grandchild to add to the Christmas card list.

Queen Elizabeth II visited her new great-grandchild at Frogmore Cottage, two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcome their new baby boy, Archie.

But how many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren does the Queen have? Let's take a look...

The Queen's children

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

As the Queen's firstborn son, Prince Charles is heir to the British throne. He was born on

He was first married to Princess Diana, with whom he had two children: Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 2005, Charles married his childhood sweetheart, Camilla Parker-Bowles, who is now known as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal

Princess Anne is the second child of the Queen and Prince Philip, and their only daughter. She was born on 15th August, 1950 - making her 68 years old.

Anne was third in line to the throne when she was born, but now her nephew William has taken her spot in the line to succession.

The Princess Royal was married to Captain Mark Phillips, but the couple divorced in 1992. They share two children together. Anne has since married Timothy Laurence.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

The Duke of York was born on 19th February 1960, making him 59 years old.

He was previously married to Sarah Ferguson, more commonly known as "Fergie" between 1986-1996.

They share two daughters; Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

In 2019, it was rumoured Andrew and Fergie had rekindled their romance, after they were spotted together.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Prince Edward is the youngest of Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh's children, and was born on 10th March, 1964.

Edward has been married to his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones since 1999. The pair chose Sixpence None the Richer's 'Kiss Me' as their wedding song.

The Queen's grandchildren

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

The Duke of Cambridge is second in line to the British throne, after his father Charles.

He is the son of the Prince of Wales, and the late Princess Diana.

In 2011, Prince William married Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey. As he's a future king, the couple's special day was marked with a nationwide bank holiday.

The couple have three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry is William's brother and son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales.

In May 2018, he married American actress, Meghan Markle, who was best known for her role in legal drama, Suits.

Almost a year later, on the 6th May, 2019, the pair welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy.

Princess Beatrice of York

Beatrice, 30, is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie.

She is ninth in line to the throne and sister to Eugenie.

Beatrice studied at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Eugenie, 29, is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

In 2018, just a few weeks after Meghan and Harry tied the knot, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle.

Peter Phillips

Peter is Zara's brother and the only son of Princess Anne. Peter is also the Queen's eldest grandchild, at 41.

Zara Phillips

Zara Phillips is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips.

As well as being a member of the royal family, Zara has an MBE and is an equestrian and Olympian - winning a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Zara is married to Mike Tindall, and together they have two children: Mia Grace and Lena Elizabeth.

Lady Louise Windsor

Lady Louise is the eldest child of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.

Louise is 15 at the time of writing this article, and is 13th in line to the throne.

James, Viscount Severn

James Mountbatten-Windsor was born on 17th December, 2007, making him 11 years old.

He is the son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

James is currently 11th in line to the throne.

The queen's great-grandchildren

Prince George of Cambridge

Prince George is the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

He was born at Paddington's Lindo Wing on 22nd July, 2013.

He is currently 5 years old and is third in line to the throne.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte has stolen the nation's hearts since she was born on 2nd May, 2015.

Recently celebrating her fourth birthday, Charlotte is Prince William and Kate Middleton's second child and only daughter.

Thanks to a change in the law, Princess Charlotte is now fourth in line to the throne and her brother Louis' birth has not affected her position.

Prince Louis of Cambridge

Little Prince Louis was born on 23rd April, 2018 and recently celebrated his first birthday.

He is fifth in line to the British throne.

Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn on 6th May, 2019.

On Wednesday, 8th May, the couple gave us a first look at their baby boy.

Mia Grace Tindall

Mia is the daughter of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall.

She is currently five years old.

Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Baby Lena is under a year old.

Savannah Phillips

Savannah Phillips was born in 2010.

Isla Phillips

Isla is aged 7 and is the daughter of Peter and Autumn Phillips.