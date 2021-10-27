Forecasters predict exact date snow could arrive in the UK

27 October 2021, 11:30

Snow could arrive in parts of the UK in early November (stock image)
Snow could arrive in parts of the UK in early November (stock image). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

When will it snow in the UK? The Met Office has predicted the exact date snow will start to fall...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Autumn has officially arrived, meaning the nights are getting darker and we've officially dug out our big coats.

Due to the increasingly chilly weather, many people may be wondering when we'll see some snowfall - and forecasters have now said it could arrive next week.

As reported by Chronicle Live, forecasters have predicted that snow and sub zero temperatures will some parts of the UK next week, with the weather set to take a turn on Wednesday.

While the week will start off with some bright spells and showers, it is expected that the rain will become heavier mid week.

Early November will bring much colder temperatures (stock image)
Early November will bring much colder temperatures (stock image). Picture: Getty

Yellow weather warnings are in place on Wednesday and Thursday for parts of the North East, with some areas likely to experience downpours.

The Met Office warned that "Persistent and at times heavy rain is expected to cause impacts from Wednesday morning through to Thursday.

"In general, 40-80 mm is expected within the warning area but 140-180 mm is likely over high ground with as much as 200 mm in some locations."

Paul Michaelwaite, Netweather forecaster, said that conditions will be different in the south, saying: "The north and west will see more of the wetter, windier weather, whereas those further southeast will see more in the way of dry conditions.

"The reason for the split is that, for the time being, low pressures are going to track nearer to the north of the country, allowing those further south and east to enjoy a bit more shelter and closer proximity to high pressure over the continent.

"A very similar setup is likely to persist right through the upcoming week, but with low pressure slowly furthering its influence in the south.

"Then by next weekend and the beginning of November, it does look likely that those further south will be getting in on the wet, windy action more often."

November is expected to bring significantly colder temperatures than October, with lows of -4C expected in parts of northern Scotland on the 3rd of the month.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Budget 2021: Beer and prosecco duty cuts - new alcohol duty explained

UK & World

Metropolitan Police officer PC Adam Zaman charged with rape

UK & World

Rotherham: Three teenagers who died after their car hit a tree named by police

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The Queen's Gambit is a limited series on Netflix

What does limited series mean on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Will Squid Game return for season two?

Squid Game creator says he has a 'very high-level picture' of season 2

TV & Movies

James Susler is now dating an actress after leaving MAFS

Married at First Sight Australia's James Susler is now dating an actress

TV & Movies

Tips on how to have a more sustainable Christmas

How to have a ‘greener’ and more sustainable Christmas - tips to reduce your waste this festive period

Christmas

Anna Brecon starred in Emmerdale from 1997

Here's what Anna Brecon from Emmerdale is up to now

TV & Movies

Brits like their tea strong, according to a new study

Strong builder's brew revealed as Britain's favourite tea - but where does yours rank?

Lifestyle

The couple found a hidden room in their rented flat

Couple find secret room hidden behind the kitchen in their new flat

Lifestyle

Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

A 'real life’ Squid Game is coming to the UK this Halloween

Lifestyle

Happy Valley is officially returning for season three

Happy Valley announces season three with return of Sarah Lancashire and James Norton

TV & Movies

Eoghan Quigg looks totally different 13 years after The X Factor

X Factor child star Eoghan Quigg is unrecognisable as he becomes dad 13 years after show

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Albaray

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her black and white spotty dress

Celebrities

IKEA has taken over Topshop's flagship store

Ikea to open in Oxford Street after buying flagship Topshop store

Lifestyle

Tiger King proved a huge hit when it was released last year

When is Tiger King season two out on Netflix?

TV & Movies

A woman shared the shocking story to Reddit (stock image)

'My sister fired my four-year-old daughter as her wedding flower girl'

Lifestyle

Ed Sheeran and his daughter have Covid-19 and are isolating together

Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra tests positive for Covid-19

Celebrities