Restaurant 'blown away' by locals' kindness after 50 guests cancel last minute

A restaurant has thanked the local community after 50 people pulled out of a booking. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps/Facebook

By Naomi Bartram

A local restaurant has received 'overwhelming support' from locals after a big party cancelled last minute.

Cave Bar and Kitchen in South Cave, Hull was left ‘devastated’ after the large group of guests decided not to come to the restaurant, after they'd already bought all the fresh produce.

But when they reached out to their locals, the pub received ‘overwhelming’ support and was fully booked by the end of the day.

Cave Bar & Kitchen is in Hull. Picture: Google Maps

It all started when boss Chris called the person who had made the huge booking to confirm the numbers for a buffet-style Sunday Roast.

Chris - who spoke to Hull Live - said that he reminded the booker that the orders would go onto a pre-order and she would be held liable for any guest who didn’t show up.

However, the anonymous woman said couldn’t do that and she was going to need to drop the numbers.

The restaurant agreed she would only be held liable for 30 of the guests, while Chris was still expecting all 50 people to turn up.

On Friday, the woman received an automated email confirming her booking, which she reportedly clicked saying she was not attending, but the restaurant said they didn’t receive this notification.

They weren't aware of the cancellation until Saturday morning when Chris got in touch with her to confirm again, to which she replied that she wouldn’t be attending.

She said: "I messaged everyone to confirm and the numbers dropped drastically to 40 guests, with 20 wanting to eat."

The restaurant staff then shared a message on Saturday, asking for any locals to book in.

A post on their Facebook read: “Due to a party of 50 Cancelling today (Yes you read that right…) we have plenty of tables available for Sunday lunch tomorrow... and enough meat and veg to feed the entire village.

“We are of course devastated that this has happened and a shame people believe this is an acceptable way to treat small local business. So if you’re looking for somewhere for an amazing roast and a lovely bottle of red, we’ve got it covered!

“Free delivery available on our roasts too for those who wish to relax at home! Just head to our website to place your order with us!”

Just a few hours later, bosses revealed they no longer had any space for their Sunday lunch and were looking forward to welcoming a ‘full house’.

They told their followers: “We are overwhelmed by the support today! We are now fully booked for the day, and all delivery and collection slots have now been filled.

“We cannot thank you all enough and we can’t wait to be serving a full house tomorrow!

“For those who didn’t get a table, we really do appreciate you getting in touch and hope to serve you soon.”