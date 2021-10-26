Boss gives all her staff $10,000 each and first-class tickets anywhere

26 October 2021, 12:46

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A business owner has been called the 'best boss in the world' after she gave all her staff $10,000 each.

A business owner has given her employees the ultimate bonus by giving them a whopping $10,000 (£7,200) each, as well as two first class plane tickets.

Sara Blakely is the owner of underwear company Spanx, and recently received an incredible valuation of $1.2billion for her growing business.

And to celebrate the huge milestone, Sara decided to give her staff the ultimate thank you gift.

Sara Blakely gave her employees a huge bonus
Sara Blakely gave her employees a huge bonus. Picture: Instagram

In a video shared on her social media, Sara can be seen spinning a globe at a party for her employees.

She then tells the room: "I'm spinning a globe because to celebrate this moment I have bought each one of you two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world.

As her staff were captured breaking into tears, Sara drops another bombshell that they will also be getting a serious amount of money in their monthly pay cheque.

She continues: "You know, if you want a trip, you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go out to a really nice hotel so with every one of those two first class tickets to anywhere in the world, you are each getting $10,000."

Employees were over the moon with their bonus
Employees were over the moon with their bonus. Picture: Instagram

Touching on the struggles women face in business, Sara says: "This is a very big moment for each and every one of you, and I want to also toast the women that came before me and all of the women in the world who have not had this opportunity.”

Alongside the video, Sara wrote a lengthy caption revealing that she too was very emotional at the party.

She wrote: “It was an emotional announcement filled with happy tears acknowledging how far we’ve come.

“And then the tears really started to flow when I surprised everybody with 2 first class @delta plane tickets to anywhere in the world and $10,000 cash to spend on the trip.

“I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime! Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman shared the shocking story to Reddit (stock image)

'My sister fired my four-year-old daughter as her wedding flower girl'
A restaurant has thanked the local community after 50 people pulled out of a booking

Restaurant 'blown away' by locals' kindness after 50 guests cancel last minute
Halloween windows

How to make brilliant Halloween window displays with just a can of fake snow
Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza has urged the government to facilitate longer school days

Parents divided over plans for schools to stay open until 5pm to help kids catch up
Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral jumper and mini skirt

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Ed Sheeran and his daughter have Covid-19 and are isolating together

Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra tests positive for Covid-19

Celebrities

Find out how old the cast of Selling Sunset are

Selling Sunset cast ages: how old are the agents in the Netflix series?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia's Jason Engler dated KC Osborne

Jason Engler dated another Married at First Sight Australia star

TV & Movies

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

Inside Job is streaming on Netflix now

Who is in the cast of Inside Job on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes said he was 'coping well' with the symptoms of Covid-19

Eamonn Holmes says 'it finally caught me' as he contracts Covid-19

Celebrities

Did Bryce have a secret girlfriend on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Everything we know about Bryce Ruthven’s 'secret girlfriend' rumour

TV & Movies

Alison and Dermot could be Holly and Phil's future successors

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary 'could be Holly and Phil's successors on This Morning'

Celebrities

Their home was targeted by an 'experienced gang'

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800,000 burglary'

Celebrities

Tipping Point's Ben Shepherd was left shocked by one contestant

Tipping Point contestant’s incredible wrong answer leaves Ben Shephard in hysterics

TV & Movies

Stacey Slater is married again on EastEnders

EastEnders fans think they know who Stacey Slater is married to

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby was left terrified when a spider fell in her hair

Holly Willoughby screams as Phillip Schofield finds a spider in her hair live on This Morning

This Morning

The Long Call is airing on ITV this autumn

Is The Long Call based on a true story?

TV & Movies

Anita Dobson is starring in The Long Call

Who is Anita Dobson? The star's age, marriage to Brian May and EastEnders character revealed

Celebrities

The Long Call was filmed in North Devon

Where was The Long Call filmed? Locations in Bristol and North Devon revealed

TV & Movies